Lionel Messi won his first trophy with Inter Miami, leading them to a penalty shootout victory against Nashville, at the Geodis Park in Nashville. The match also saw Messi bag his 10th goal for Inter Miami in only seven games, and he is also their top-scorer this year, joining in the ongoing summer transfer window. Lionel Messi scored a long-range screamer and also converted his penalty in the shootout.

The former PSG attacker put his side ahead in the 24th-minute with a wonder goal into the top corner. Left winger Robert Taylor's attempted pass inside was blocked and ball fell to Messi, who drove it past Zimmerman, opening enough space to his left to unleash a long-range screamer from 25 yards out which went into the top corner past the goalkeeper.

Here is the video of Messi's goal:

Nashville found the equaliser, after a Fafa Picault headed in from a corner, and it ricocheted in off the foot of Benjamin Cremaschi and Drake Callender. Messi almost won the game for Miami in regular time, with a 71st-minute shot from just outside the box, and it shaved the outside of the post. In the final seconds, Miami's Ecuadorian player Leonardo Campana should have won the game, when he rounded Panicco, but from a tight angle could only smash the post with the goal at his mercy.

Then came penalties and with all 10 outfield players having to shoot. One player missed from each side and it came down to the goalkeepers. Callender kept his calm with his shot, and then he denied the opposition goalkeeper, sealing a 10-9 shootout victory.

Here is the video of the shootout:

After the match, Miami manager hailed his team and said, "The most important thing we had to do is put together a team while we were playing a seven-game tournament, and that's very difficult to do. We now have greater clarity about what the future may hold for us after winning this title in 30 days."

