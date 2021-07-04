Denmark beat Czech Republic to reach Euro 2020 semis

Kolkata: Denmark reached London for the semi-finals of the European Championship, their journey through Copenhagen, Amsterdam and Baku epitomising what Michel Platini had in mind when, as UEFA chief, he had rolled out his “zany” idea of a multi-country competition. From being the first team to get out of the group after losing their first two games, Denmark are now two wins from emulating the team of 1992.

Early goals from Thomas Delaney and Kasper Dolberg ensured a smooth ride to Wembley for the semi-finals. Or so it seemed till Patrik Schick moved alongside Cristiano Ronaldo as the only player to have scored five goals in this competition. What was looking almost too easy --- as if the football gods were overcompensating for everything Denmark have had to endure --- seemed anything but because Denmark had starting blues in the second half just as their opponents had in the first.

Also read | Euro 2020: Soucek’s Czechs pay tribute to Eriksen, Twitter left overwhelmed

Left unmarked inside the penalty area, Delaney’s free header off the match’s first corner by Jens Stryger Larsen was an early gift that didn’t fit with why Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand wanted to avoid Czech Republic in this quarter-final. It took the Czech Republic the next 15 minutes to get their bearings back and by then Pierre-Emile Hjobjerg had almost added to this three assists in the competition. Hjobjerg’s raking ball down the right --- Denmark had targeted Czech Republic’s left-back Jan Boril who had returned from suspension --- sent Mikkel Damsgaard on his way but he couldn’t pull the trigger. Soon after, Delaney shinned another offering from Stryger Larsen.

The defence at both ends had more than a momentary lapse of concentration and twice Denmark left Schick inside their penalty area in positions from where he could use his left foot. Kasper Schmeichel’s poor pass was intercepted by Lukas Masopust who moved in and found Tomas Holes but the goalkeeper redeemed himself by narrowing the angle. A free kick in the 30th minute had Czech Republic’s central defender Ondrej Celustka going under the ball.

Also read | Twitterati react on video of Italy striker faking injury against Belgium - WATCH

But just when Czech Republic had got back in the game, Denmark struck again. This time it was Kasper Dolberg who got to the end of an exquisite delivery from Joakim Maehle, the left wing back’s outside-of-the-boot pass rivaling for excellence Luka Modric’s effort that fetched the Croat a goal against Scotland. Shackling the Dane full backs was crucial to containing them and here were the Czechs who had let them contribute to both goals.

Game over? Think again. Jaroslav Silhavy’s double change at half-time, bringing in Jakub Jankto and Micheal Krmencik had the Czechs beginning the second half in fifth gear. Schmeichel was kept busy without really being stretched but he could do nothing when Schick got the better of Jannik Vestergaard, Denmark’s left-sided centre-back. Now Denmark were looking rattled.

Also read | Brazil survive late Chile onslaught to reach Copa semi-final

Denmark skipper Simon Kjaer’s clearance denied the red shirts once, Schmeichel getting both hands to clear a free kick did that another time. By then Dolberg had been replaced by Yussuf Poulsen and he called into action the Czech goalie Tomas Vaclik twice. Maehle could have put the game to bed but shot into Vaclik at the near post. It did get nervy for Denmark but this continues to look like a tournament where they will not be denied.