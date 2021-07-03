Euro 2020: Italy striker's video of faking injury during Belgium clash goes viral; Twitterati react - WATCH

While Italy managed to pass the Belgium test in their Euro 2020 quarterfinals clash on Friday, striker Ciro Immobile has become the topic of the discussion after the match, despite not getting his name on the screenshot. Roberto Mancini's Italy defeated Belgium 2-1 in the Euro 2020 match with Lorenzo Insigne, and Nicolo Barella scoring for the Azzurri. (Euro 2020 Full Coverage)

But when Barella scored the opening goal of the match in the 31st minute, Immobile was seen feigning an injury inside the Belgian box in the lead-up to the goal.

The video of Immobile going down screaming and withering in the box has gone viral on social media. In the video, the Italian striker is seen immediately getting up and running to Barella to celebrate the goal as soon as he realised his teammate has scored the goal.

Twitterati was quick to react on Immobile's theatrics on the social media:

My man hopping up like Grandpa Joe as soon as Charlie finds that Golden ticket pic.twitter.com/axJibtlvTt — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) July 2, 2021

Rugby players should get paid WAY more than footballers! THE END! https://t.co/T4ghy7vJoE — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) July 3, 2021

A retrospective one match ban would quickly stop this nonsense: pic.twitter.com/MCfJyjYcCy — Joe Morrison (@joefooty) July 3, 2021

Ciro Immobile rolls around like a fish and sets up the distraction. Nicolo Barella follows up with the goal.

😅😅🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/hIyan6z5RJ — Jerry Mancini (@jmancini8) July 2, 2021

Witnessed a miracle last night. The resurrection of Ciro Immobilepic.twitter.com/lE54nAkkWC — Jamie (@ygbjammy) July 3, 2021

Belgium saw Romelu Lukaku getting a goal back at the stroke of half time, but they were unable to equalise in the 2nd half and were knocked out of Euro 2020. Italy will now face off against Spain in the semifinal match on Tuesday.