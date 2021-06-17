Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Denmark vs Belgium UEFA Euro 2020 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch on TV and Online
football

Denmark vs Belgium UEFA Euro 2020 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch on TV and Online

UEFA Euro 2020 Live Streaming in India: All you need to know about live streaming details on Sony Liv, match timings, venue for Euro Cup 2020 Match Today between Denmark vs Belgium.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 17, 2021 02:27 PM IST
Denmark vs Belgium UEFA Euro 2020 Live Streaming(AP)

Belgium takes on Denmark in their second Group B at Euro 2020 on Thursday. This is the first time Denmark will get on the field since Christian Eriksen’s collapse against Finland in the previous game. They will look to bounce back to keep their knock out chances alive. On the other hand, Belgium would like to continue the momentum after defeating Russia 3-0 in the opener. They will put the ball out of play in the 10th minute of the match against Denmark to pay tribute to Eriksen. Belgium have a great opportunity to advance to the round of the 16 with a victory.

Here’s all you need to know about Denmark vs Belgium UEFA Euro 2020 Live Streaming:

Where is the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Denmark vs Belgium taking place?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Denmark vs Belgium will take place at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.

At what time does the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Denmark vs Belgium begin?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Denmark vs Belgium begins at 9:30 PM on Thursday (June 17).

Where and how to watch live coverage of the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Denmark vs Belgium?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Denmark vs Belgium will be aired live on Sony Sports Network Channels – Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4, in India. It will also be streamed live on Sony Liv.

