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Deschamps tips hat-trick man Olise to make big impact at World Cup

Deschamps tips hat-trick man Olise to make big impact at World Cup

Published on: Jun 09, 2026 06:03 am IST
AFP |
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France coach Didier Deschamps challenged forward Michael Olise to make his mark at the World Cup after he hit a hat-trick in a 3-1 World Cup warm-up win over Northern Ireland in Lille on Monday.

Deschamps tips hat-trick man Olise to make big impact at World Cup

The Bayern Munich winger and Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe were joined in a fearsome attack by Desire Doue and Ousmane Dembele. The Paris Saint-Germain pair had been rested for the previous friendly a loss to Ivory Coast after winning the Champions League.

But Olise shone brightest, drilling home rebounds just before and just after half-time before curling in a superb shot from outside the area to finish off the visitors after Patrick Kelly had pulled a goal back.

"We'll need a Michel Olise at that level," Deschamps said. "Michael stands out because of the season he has had at Bayern and with us."

"He has achieved some really great things, he is full of confidence. He also has the ability to put in the effort, which is remarkable," Deschamps said.

France, who leave for their training base near Boston on Wednesday, will also face Iraq in Philadelphia and Norway in Foxborough outside Boston in Group I.

kn-pb/gj/mw

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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