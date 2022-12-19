'Did not see that coming': Sachin, Yuvraj lead cricket fraternity in stunning reactions after Argentina lift FIFA WC

Lionel Messi-led Argentina won 4-2 via penalties over France in the final of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Sunday. The South American team got the lead pretty early in the match as Messi converted penalty into a goal in the 23rd minute. The 1-0 lead was further consolidated when Angel Di Maria scored a goal in the 36th minute to rub salt into the wounds of France. The match seemed to be going in Argentina's favour till the 80th minute but then France's Kylian Mbappe converted a penalty into goal to make the equation 2-1. In a miraculous turnaround, Mbappe scored again in the 81st time to cancel out Argentina's lead as the score became 2-2. The match then went into extra time, Messi struck in the 108th minute and Mbappe converted a penalty to goal in the 118th minute to make the equation 3-3. Finally the fate of the match was sealed by penalty shootout.

While the match was still going on, a Twitter user's post from 2015 got viral on social media where he had predicted seven years ago that Messi would win the 2022 World Cup and be counted among the greatest players of all time.

"December 18, 2022. 34 year old Leo Messi will win the World Cup and become the greatest player of all times. Check back with me in 7 years," the Twitter user's post read.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag quoted the tweet and wrote "Samjho, ho hi gaya (Consider it done 1) #FIFAWorldCup".

But as the match turned on its head and Argentina squandered the lead to make the equation 2-2 before extra time in the final against France, the entire world was amazed by the sudden turn of events.

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh reacted on Twitter and wrote "Did not see that coming !!! Damn 2 all 😅 game on ! #ArgentinaVsFrance #FIFAWorldCupQatar2022".

Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami reacted to the match and wrote "Wowwwww".

Former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar posted "What a sensational final.Probably the best."

Many congratulations to Argentina on doing this for Messi! Wonderful comeback from the way they started the campaign.Special mention to Martinez for the spectacular save towards the end of extra time. That was a clear indication to me that Argentina would clinch this.

With the win, Messi lifted the first ever World Cup trophy of his illustrious career. He was awarded the 'Golden Ball' for best all-round performance in the tournament. With eight goals, Mbappe received the 'Golden Boot' for being the leading goal-scorer in this edition of the World Cup. The 'Golden Glove' was awarded to Argentina's Emiliano Martinez as he was adjudged the best goal-keeper in the tournament.

