Did the World Cup 2026 final bring together two best teams of the tournament? Numbers tell a very different story

Spain ended the 2026 World Cup exactly where the tournament’s best team belonged: on the podium, holding the trophy after a final they controlled almost from beginning to end.

Argentina vs Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Argentina’s presence beside them was more complicated.

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Lionel Scaloni’s side had won every match required to reach the final, scored more goals than any other team and eliminated England in a dramatic semi-final. Their place in New Jersey was earned. Yet reaching the final did not automatically make them the second-best team at the competition. It made them the side that had found a way through every crisis - usually because Lionel Messi found that way for them.

That distinction is the beauty of tournament football.

A World Cup does not operate like a league season, where superiority must be sustained over months, and the strongest side generally rises to the top. It is a sequence of knockout matches in which a team can be outplayed, exposed or tactically limited and still advance through one moment of genius, one late goal, one goalkeeper’s intervention or one favourable turn of the bracket.

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{{^usCountry}} The final, therefore, does not always bring together the tournament’s two most complete teams. It brings together the two teams that survived long enough to reach it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The final, therefore, does not always bring together the tournament’s two most complete teams. It brings together the two teams that survived long enough to reach it. {{/usCountry}}

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Spain reached the final by repeatedly demonstrating that they were the finest collective at the World Cup. Argentina reached it because one extraordinary footballer repeatedly dragged an imperfect side beyond its structural limitations.

Support Argentina. Love Messi. Celebrate the fact that, at 39, he carried his country to another World Cup final and produced one of the great individual campaigns in the tournament’s history. But admiration cannot be allowed to distort analysis.

For much of this World Cup, Argentina were not an accomplished team built around Messi. They were Messi and 10 other players waiting for him to solve the next problem.

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The final exposed that dependency brutally. Spain controlled 65% of possession, attempted 20 shots and generated 1.94 expected goals. Argentina did not produce a single attempt during regulation time. Their first shot arrived in the 116th minute, and they ended the match with only two efforts worth approximately 0.2 xG.

Once Spain denied Messi the spaces from which he had transformed Argentina’s previous matches, there was no alternative creator, no functioning attacking structure and no collective response. Spain did not merely defeat Argentina. They removed Messi from the equation and discovered that almost nothing remained.

Spain and Argentina’s tournament records

Tournament records of Spain and Argentina.

Argentina finished with five more goals than Spain. They also conceded eight times as many.

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Spain became world champions after allowing only one goal across eight matches. They kept clean sheets against Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay, Austria, Portugal, France and Argentina. Belgium were the only team to score against them.

That record was not the product of defensive retreat. Spain controlled matches so comprehensively that opponents were frequently denied the territory, possession and passing sequences required to build meaningful attacks.

Their knockout record made the contrast even clearer. Spain defeated Austria 3-0, Portugal 1-0, Belgium 2-1, France 2-0 and Argentina 1-0. Across five knockout matches, they produced an aggregate score of 9-1, kept four clean sheets and did not require extra time until the final.

Argentina beat Cape Verde 3-2, Egypt 3-2, Switzerland 3-1 after extra time and England 2-1 before losing the final. Their aggregate knockout record was 11-7, and they did not keep a clean sheet in any of their five knockout matches.

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Against Cape Verde, Argentina required extra time to overcome a side playing in its first World Cup. Against Egypt, they fell 2-0 behind before recovering through three late goals. Switzerland also took them beyond 90 minutes. England led their semi-final until the 85th minute before Argentina struck twice.

Those results demonstrated resilience, courage and an extraordinary refusal to surrender. They also demonstrated the nature of knockout football. Argentina did not need to be the better-performing side over the entire tournament. They needed to survive each individual match, and they did. But survival should not be confused with sustained superiority.

Spain governed matches. Argentina escaped them. The quality of opposition also matters.

Spain’s final four opponents were Portugal, Belgium, France and Argentina. They defeated all four while conceding only once.

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Before facing Spain, Argentina’s knockout opponents were Cape Verde, Egypt, Switzerland and England. England were the only established heavyweight among those four. Argentina’s route was not illegitimate, but it was plainly less demanding than the path Spain negotiated.

Argentina’s raw totals concealed Spain’s superior process

Before the final, Argentina led the tournament with 19 goals and 15.38 xG. Spain had scored 13 goals from 14.96 xG. Viewed without context, those figures appeared to make Argentina the stronger attacking team.

The comparison, however, ignored playing time. Argentina had already played two periods of extra time - 60 additional minutes - against Cape Verde and Switzerland. Spain completed all seven of their pre-final matches inside 90 minutes.

Once the numbers are adjusted per 90 minutes, Spain’s superior attacking and territorial process becomes visible.

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Spain vs Argentina before the final.

Argentina’s raw passing total was marginally higher only because they had played an additional hour. Per 90 minutes, Spain attempted approximately 34 more passes, completed around 30 more and forced more than 10 additional turnovers. They also attempted more shots and generated more expected goals.

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Those are not merely possession statistics. They describe a repeatable method. Spain controlled territory, recovered the ball aggressively, moved opponents across the pitch and generated chances through a functioning collective system. Their superiority did not depend upon one player producing something extraordinary every time a match became difficult.

Argentina’s major statistical advantage was finishing. They scored 19 goals from 15.38 xG, outperforming expectation by 3.62 goals. Spain entered the final almost two goals below their expected total. Yet even Argentina’s finishing advantage leads the analysis back to Messi.

Messi and 10 others

Messi finished the tournament with eight goals and four assists. He was therefore directly involved in 12 of Argentina’s 19 goals—63.2% of their total output.

He attempted 34 shots, put 19 on target and generated an individual xG of 6.16. Messi alone accounted for approximately 40% of Argentina’s expected goals and 42% of their actual goals before the final.

His dominance began in the group stage. Messi scored a hat-trick in Argentina’s 3-0 victory over Algeria. He scored both goals against Austria and came from the bench to convert a free-kick against Jordan.

Argentina scored eight goals in the group stage. Messi scored six of them. That was 75% of their group-stage total. His contribution became even more decisive once the knockout rounds began.

Messi opened the scoring against Cape Verde. Against Egypt, he assisted Cristian Romero’s 79th-minute goal before scoring the equaliser four minutes later. Against Switzerland, he created Argentina’s opening goal. In the semi-final against England, he provided both decisive assists - first finding Enzo Fernández for the equaliser and then delivering for Lautaro Martínez’s stoppage-time winner.

Argentina scored 11 knockout goals before the final. Messi directly contributed to six, but even that number understates his importance.

Almost every decisive passage passed through him. When Argentina needed a goal, Messi created it. When their midfield could not progress the ball, Messi dropped deeper. When their attack became static, Messi supplied the invention. When the defence left them chasing a match, Messi repaired the damage at the other end.

He converted flawed performances into victories. Argentina were not surrounded by inadequate footballers. Emiliano Martínez made important saves. Cristian Romero defended aggressively. Alexis Mac Allister offered balance. Enzo Fernández and Lautaro Martínez scored crucial goals. But too often, they were participants in Messi’s solutions rather than independent sources of those solutions.

Fernández’s equaliser against England came from Messi’s pass. Lautaro’s winner came from Messi’s delivery. Romero’s goal against Egypt came from Messi’s creation. The others completed moves. Messi imagined them.

That is why describing Argentina as “Messi and 10 others” is not a gratuitous insult. It is a reflection of how completely their attacking identity depended upon him. A team can be built around one great player without becoming dependent upon him for almost every answer. Argentina crossed that line repeatedly during this World Cup.

Spain represented the opposite model. Mikel Oyarzabal led them with five goals, accounting for only 35.7% of their final total. Dani Olmo and Marc Cucurella contributed two assists each. Rodri controlled possession. Pedri and Oyarzabal led the press. Pau Cubarsí organised the defence. Unai Simón protected the goal.

Spain’s threat came from different players, different zones and different phases of play. When the final demanded a fresh solution, two substitutes provided it. Nico Williams created the winning goal, and Ferran Torres scored it. Spain could lose one source of danger and introduce another. Argentina could lose Messi’s influence and lose their entire attacking identity

France were Spain’s closest challengers

Argentina’s 19 goals, seven consecutive victories before the final and tournament-leading raw xG cannot be ignored. They were efficient, resilient and devastating whenever Messi found space.

But the second-best collective at the World Cup was France. Before their semi-final, France had registered 47 shots on target (7.8 per match) and approximately 14.3 xG. Their attacking threat was distributed across Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembélé, Michael Olise, Désiré Doué and Bradley Barcola.

Unlike Argentina, France did not require one player to create or finish almost every decisive action. Their problem was that they encountered Spain.

La Roja restricted France to approximately 0.3 xG, won 55.9% of the duels and prevented their attacking players from combining. Spain did not simply eliminate the strongest remaining challenger. They made France look ordinary.

England also had a credible statistical argument. They had created 23 big chances by the quarter-final stage, more than any other side. Their defence was less secure than Spain’s or France’s, but their chance creation was more widely distributed than Argentina’s.

Argentina defeated England, and that result must be respected. Football is decided on the pitch, not through retrospective rankings. The victory earned Argentina their place in the final. It did not prove that they had been the second-best team across the tournament.

That is precisely where the beauty of tournament football lies. The finest team can be eliminated by one counterattack. A weaker side can survive because its goalkeeper makes an exceptional save. A team that struggles for 80 minutes can advance because one player produces two moments of brilliance.

The format does not always identify the two most complete sides. It identifies the teams that navigate the bracket, absorb the pressure and win the decisive moments. Argentina navigated it because Messi kept producing those moments.

The final exposed the difference

For seven matches, Messi had provided Argentina with solutions that their collective structure could not consistently produce. Spain’s task in the final was therefore obvious: prevent him from receiving the ball in dangerous areas, block his passing lanes and force somebody else to decide the match.

They succeeded.

Argentina had no shot during regulation time. They did not create a meaningful chance, did not force Unai Simón into sustained action and did not develop an alternative method of attacking Spain. That failure was not simply the result of one poor night. It was the logical conclusion of a tournament in which too much had depended upon one footballer.

Spain were designed to win as a team. Argentina were designed to give Messi enough support and hope he could win the match for them. For most of the tournament, he did. In the final, Spain ensured that he could not.

The verdict

The two best teams did not play the 2026 World Cup final. The best team did - and won.

Spain were the tournament’s most complete side by a considerable distance. They generated more xG and more attempts per 90 than Argentina, attempted and completed more passes once playing time was equalised, forced substantially more turnovers and conceded only once in eight matches.

Argentina were the competition’s highest scorers, but their production was overwhelmingly dependent upon Messi. He scored or assisted almost two-thirds of their goals and shaped nearly every defining knockout moment.

You may love Argentina. You may support Messi. You may consider his run to another World Cup final one of the competition’s great individual stories.

All of that is legitimate. But affection should not obscure the evidence.

Spain were a great team containing several exceptional individuals. Argentina were an imperfect side elevated by one immortal footballer. Too frequently, it was not Argentina functioning as an interconnected XI. It was Messi and 10 other players waiting for him to solve the next crisis.

When Spain finally ensured that he could not, Argentina did not produce a shot in regulation time.

That was the final - and most convincing - piece of evidence.

On overall tournament performance, the correct order was Spain first, France second, Argentina third and England fourth.

Argentina deserved to reach the final because they won the matches required to get there. That is the magic of tournament football. They did not deserve to be called one of its two best teams.