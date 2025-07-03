Diogo Jota dies: Late footballer loved turbo-charged cars; lived for the thrill of speed on and off the pitch

It's a sad day for football as one of its stars, Diogo Jorda, died after a car accident in Spain. The world knew Jota as Liverpool’s dynamic second striker – sharp in the final third, lethal when running in behind opposition lines, and gifted with deft dribbling and natural flair. But away from the pitch, Jota’s passion for speed extended well beyond football. He harboured a quiet but striking love for powerful machines and high-end cars, often seen pulling into Anfield or the AXA Training Centre in some of the most coveted automobiles on the market. Diogo Jota was quite the personality on and off the pitch(AFP)

Jota’s garage reflected his personality: sleek, stylish, and turbocharged. His most notable rides included a Porsche 911 Turbo S and a customised Range Rover Sport, both symbolic of his high-octane lifestyle. In May 2025, fans spotted him arriving at Anfield in a Tesla Model X, highlighting his interest in cutting-edge electric performance as well.

Over the years, Jota had also been associated with a handful of other top-tier cars, including a BMW i5 (owned briefly in 2022), a Ferrari 488 Italia, a Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG, a Lamborghini, and an Audi Q7. His diverse collection demonstrated a taste for both luxury and thrill, from roaring engines to futuristic EVs. He was even seen behind the wheel of a Cadillac, further underscoring his eclectic preferences.

Beyond the road and the pitch, Jota was equally competitive in the virtual world.

A self-confessed gamer, he rose to global prominence in the gaming community in 2021 by becoming the world’s number one FIFA 21 player, famously defeating teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold in the final of a professional e-sports tournament.

Whether dazzling defenders on matchday or enjoying the open road in a V8, Jota lived life at full speed. His story, both as a footballer and a motor enthusiast, is a reminder of a young man who chased passion in every form – always with power, precision, and heart.