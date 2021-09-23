Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Durand Cup: Army Red withdraws from quarterfinal due to Covid cases in squad, FCBU reach semifinal
football

Durand Cup: Army Red withdraws from quarterfinal due to Covid cases in squad, FCBU reach semifinal

The quarter final game between Army Red and FC Bengaluru United (FCBU) scheduled for Friday, September 24, 2021, at the Kalyani stadium in Kolkata was called off due to positive Covid cases reported in the Army Red squad,” the Durand Cup organising committee said in a media release.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 04:17 PM IST
Football - representational image(Twitter)

The Army Red squad withdrew from the Durand Cup after Covid positive cases were detected in their camp ahead of the quarterfinal match against FC Bengaluru United. The match was called off and the FC Bengaluru were through to the semifinal by virtue of a walkover.

“The Local Organizing Committee (LOC)of 130th Durand Cup, has called off the quarter final game between Army Red and FC Bengaluru United (FCBU) scheduled for Friday, September 24, 2021, at the Kalyani stadium in Kolkata due to positive Covid cases reported in the Army Red squad,” the Durand Cup organising committee said in a media release. 

“The Army Red squad decided to withdraw from the tournament as a result and FCBU received a bye into the Semi-finals,” it added.

The officials said the decision not to go on with the quarterfinal was taken keeping the safety of the players and officials in mind.

“All decisions have been taken, keeping in mind the health and safety of players and officials primarily and the continuity and success of the tournament,” the release said. 

The other quarterfinal between Goa and Delhi FC will be held as scheduled on Friday.

