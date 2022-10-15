Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
El Clasico: A look at Barcelona in numbers ahead of the side's clash against Real Madrid

Published on Oct 15, 2022 03:59 PM IST

Take a look at Barcelona in numbers ahead of their clash against Real Madrid.

FC Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring their second goal (REUTERS)
ByHT Sports Desk

The first clash between Real Madrid and Barcelona this season takes place on Sunday evening at the Santiago Bernabeu. Both sides are currently level on 22 points in the Spanish table, and Xavi's men will be aiming to take an important lead in the points table.

The Catalan side is one of the most successful clubs in Spanish history. As they renew their rivalry with Barcelona at the El Clasico, let's take a look at Real Madrid in numbers:

3 – The only club in history to have won a league, cup and European Cup treble more than once (2009, 2015).

17 – The age at which Ansu Fati became the Champions League’s youngest ever goalscorer (17 years and 40 days).

26 – The club have won 25 LaLiga trophies throughout their history, the most recent title in 2019.

31 – The club with the most Copa del Rey titles, with 34 triumphs in that tournament and the most recent coming in 2021.

42 – With Ernesto Valverde as the coach, FC Barcelona went 42 games unbeaten in LaLiga Santander between 2017 and 2018, an all-time record in Spain.

67 – Barcelona have played 67 consecutive seasons in European competition, the only team to have done so since it began in 1955.

672 – The number of goals scored by the club’s record goalscorer, Lionel Messi. 1899 – The club was founded in 1899 by Swiss businessman Hans Gamper.

6,348 – The number of goals scored by FC Barcelona in the history of LaLiga Santander, which is the most of all clubs.

99,354 – Barcelona’s home stadium, the Camp Nou, has the biggest capacity in all of Europe.

HT Sports Desk

HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports.

