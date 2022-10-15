El Clasico: A look at Real Madrid in numbers ahead of the side's clash against Barcelona

Real Madrid will face Barcelona in their first clash of the 2022/23 season on Sunday evening. Carlo Ancelotti's side is currently second in the La Liga table and will take a crucial lead over Barcelona with a win in the all-important clash.

The ‘Los Blancos’ have been one of the most successful clubs in football history, and as they renew their rivalry with Barcelona at the El Clasico, let's take a look at Real Madrid in numbers:

1 - Rank in the historic LaLiga Santander standings.

3 - Only European club to have won three Champions League titles in a row since the competition’s restructuring (2016-18).

5 - Only European club to have won five European Cups in a row (1956-60). Also, the only Spanish club to have won five LaLiga Santander titles in a row (1986-90).

7 - Club with the most different players named Ballon d'Or winners (11 trophies): Cristiano Ronaldo (4), Di Stéfano (2), Kopa, Figo, Ronaldo Nazário, Cannavaro and Modrić. In addition, Di Stéfano was awarded the only ‘Super Ballon d'Or’ in history.

14 - Club with the most European Cups/Champions League titles in history.

14 - Titles won by Miguel Muñoz, the most successful coach in Real Madrid's history. Among them, he won 9 LaLiga Santander titles.

35 - The Spanish club with the most LaLiga Santander titles.

90 - 'Noventa minuti en el Bernabéu son molto longo'. Juanito's famous phrase on the influence of 'Miedo Escénico' (‘stage fright’), which rivals suffer at Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabéu stadium.

100 - The joint-record number of points in a single LaLiga Santander season (2011-12).

121 - The record number of goals in a single LaLiga Santander season (2011-12).

450 - Goals scored in all competitions by Cristiano Ronaldo, the club's all-time top scorer. He scored 311 goals in LaLiga Santander.

741 - Games played for Real Madrid by Raúl González, the player with the most games in club history. 550 of them were in LaLiga Santander.

1902 – The year Real Madrid were founded.

1947 – The inauguration year of the Santiago Bernabéu, one of the best and most iconic stadiums in the world.

2000 – The year in which FIFA named Real Madrid 'Best Club of the 20th Century', a unique distinction in the history of football.

