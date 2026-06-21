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Eloy Room turns hero as Curacao earn historic World Cup point against Ecuador

Curacao goalkeeper Eloy Room was the hero against Ecuador. 

Updated on: Jun 21, 2026 07:47 am IST
AFP |
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Curacao goalkeeper Eloy Room was the hero against Ecuador on Saturday, keeping out a barrage of shots to help the tiny Caribbean nation claim their first ever World Cup point in a goalless draw that keeps alive their hopes of reaching the knockout phase.

Curacao goalkeeper Eloy Room was the hero against Ecuador(AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Ecuador, who finished second in South American qualifying, had 28 shots, including 15 on target but Room stood firm in an astonishing display in Kansas City.

His 15 saves are the most on record, since 1966, by any goalkeeper a World Cup match that did not feature extra-time.

World Cup debutants Curacao, the smallest nation by population ever to qualify for the tournaments, slumped to a 7-1 defeat against Germany in their opening match but restored pride in the American Midwest.

Ecuador fans turned the Arrowhead Stadium, the home of NFL team Kansas City Chiefs, yellow, hugely outnumbering supporters of Curacao.

But Curacao had royalty on their side in the form of Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima. The island is an autonomous country within the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

Ecuador, more than 50 places higher than Curacao in the FIFA rankings, looked increasingly frazzled as they pressed for a goal.

As the match neared its end, chances continued to come thick and fast but Room stood firm.

Ecuador substitute Angelo Preciado mishit a cross that bounced off the top of the crossbar and went behind.

The Curacao players swarmed around Room at the end of the match, celebrating an extraordinary point.

Earlier, four-time champions Germany came from behind to beat Ivory Coast 2-1 in Toronto, ensuring their qualification for the round of 32. Curacao's draw ensures Germany will top the group.

Ecuador will play Germany on Thursday while Curacao take on Ivory Coast.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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