Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Emile Smith Rowe called up to England squad, Ward-Prowse ruled out
football

Emile Smith Rowe called up to England squad, Ward-Prowse ruled out

Rashford has opted to remain with Manchester United to focus on regaining full fitness while Southampton midfielder Ward-Prowse will miss the team's World Cup qualifiers against Albania and San Marino due to illness.
Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Watford at the Emirates Stadium, London, Sunday Nov. 7, 2021.(AP)
Published on Nov 08, 2021 11:41 PM IST
Reuters | , Bengaluru

Arsenal forward Emile Smith Rowe has received his first call up to the England senior squad while Mason Mount, Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw, James Ward-Prowse have not reported for duty, the country's Football Association (FA) said on Monday.

Forward Rashford has opted to remain with Manchester United to focus on regaining full fitness while Southampton midfielder Ward-Prowse will miss the team's World Cup qualifiers against Albania and San Marino due to illness.

Chelsea midfielder Mount will be monitored after his arrival at St George's Park was delayed because of recent dental surgery while United left-back Shaw is following concussion protocol following a head injury in the 2-0 loss to Manchester City.

The FA said that Smith-Rowe, who has scored four goals in 11 Premier League appearances for Arsenal this season and was part of their Under-21 side, had reported to the senior team's camp.

England sit top of Group I with 20 points from eight games, three points ahead of Poland. They host Albania on Nov. 12 and play San Marino away three days later.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
england football team
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Tall order but Xavi can fix things at Barcelona

Newcastle appoint ex-Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe after Bruce exit

Barcelona fans welcome new coach Xavi at the Camp Nou

West Ham end Liverpool's unbeaten run with memorable win
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Rafale deal
Horoscope Today
Air pollution
Maharashtra Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
IND vs NAM Live Streaming
World Radiography Day 2021
Kamal Ranadive's 104th birthday
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP