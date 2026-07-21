Emiliano Martinez contemplating moving away from international football after Argentina's World Cup loss: ‘I’m sorry'

Emiliano Martinez, the Argentine goalkeeper, has admitted he will take time to reflect on his international future following Argentina's narrow 0-1 loss to Spain in the FIFA World Cup final, suggesting retirement from national team duty is a possibility. The 33-year-old, a cornerstone of Argentina's recent success, revealed he is weighing whether "the time has come to step aside" after the heartbreaking defeat brought the Albiceleste's title defence to an end.

Emiliano Martinez featured in every minute of Argentina's eight matches in the FIFA World Cup. (Getty Images via AFP)

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Martinez featured in every minute of Argentina's eight matches during the tournament, registering two clean sheets while conceding eight goals. His performances once again highlighted his importance between the posts, even though Argentina fell just short of lifting another World Cup trophy.

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“I dreamt we'd win it again, I dreamt of bringing it back to Argentina and making history once more. The truth is, the pain is hard to explain. There are many things to reflect on and how to move forward, and if it's time to step aside,” Martinez wrote on Instagram.

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{{^usCountry}} “I'm so sorry, I truly tried my best to help my country and my teammates,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I'm so sorry, I truly tried my best to help my country and my teammates,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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The Aston Villa shot-stopper etched his name into football history by helping Argentina win the 2022 World Cup, where his standout displays earned him the Golden Glove as the competition's best goalkeeper. He has since reinforced his reputation on the global stage by claiming the Yashin Trophy, presented to the world's top goalkeeper, at the Ballon d'Or ceremony in both 2023 and 2024.

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Martinez has amassed 67 appearances for Argentina since making his international breakthrough and remains one of the country's most decorated players in recent years. While his comments have cast doubt over his future with the national side, his club career also appears to be entering an intriguing phase.

Club career

The goalkeeper has been with Aston Villa since 2020 and is under contract until 2029. However, reports have linked him with a potential summer switch to Serie A giants Juventus, raising the prospect of another major chapter in his career.

Speaking of the World Cup final, Martinez kept Argentina in the game for most of the match, making multiple saves. He made a total of 11 saves in the summit clash; however, Argentina's hopes of winning the trophy came crashing down after Ferran Torres scored in extra time.

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Torres registered a goal for Spain in the 106th minute, and in the end, Argentina could not stage a comeback.