England vs Ghana LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Group L leaders collide as Tuchel's attack faces Black Stars test

England vs Ghana LIVE Score: Harry Kane will take the field for the second time against Ghana in FIFA World Cup 2026.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

England vs Ghana LIVE Score: England and Ghana meet at Gillette Stadium with Group L suddenly carrying knockout weight. Both sides opened their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaigns with a win, England beating Croatia 4-2 in a statement-attacking display, while Ghana edged Panama 1-0 to keep pace at the top of the group. For Thomas Tuchel's side, this is a chance to build on the fluency of their opener while tightening the defensive gaps that Croatia exposed. For Ghana, the challenge is sharper: stay compact, absorb England's pressure and use their counter-attacking pace to turn the group on its head. With Croatia also under pressure in the other fixture, this match could go a long way towards shaping the qualification race from Group L. ...Read More