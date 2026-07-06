England survive lightning, noise and Mexico fightback as Bellingham double seals a wild World Cup escape at the Azteca

The storm arrived before kick-off, and then it never really left. By the time England walked out into the furnace of the Azteca, after lightning and torrential rain had delayed the start of their World Cup Round of 16 clash against Mexico, the night already felt loaded with danger. The air was wet, hostile and heavy; the stands were a wall of green; the hosts had a nation behind them, and England had the uneasy knowledge that this was no ordinary knockout assignment. Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham after the second goal of England. (AFP)

What followed was not control, not dominance, not the calm march of a contender easing through a draw. It was survival dressed up as victory. England beat Mexico 3-2 in a match that swung wildly between chaos and class, with Jude Bellingham dragging them forward, Harry Kane briefly restoring order, and Jordan Pickford helping them cling to the edge when the whole stadium seemed ready to swallow them.

Mexico began like a team feeding off the noise. They pressed England into mistakes, attacked the channels with urgency and forced the first real moments of panic. England were hurried, occasionally ragged, and dependent on Pickford’s sharpness to keep the scoreboard clean during a testing opening spell. Mexico had the rhythm, the crowd and the early territorial grip. England, for long stretches, had little more than patience and nerve.

Then Bellingham changed the temperature of the night.

The midfielder struck twice in the first half, turning a difficult England evening into a sudden position of authority. His first came when England finally found space and quality in the final third, with Bukayo Saka’s delivery allowing Bellingham to attack the box and punish Mexico’s momentary lapse. Before the hosts could properly recover, he had struck again, giving England a 2-0 lead that felt almost brutal given the balance of the opening exchanges.

Mexico roar back, England refuse to break But the Azteca was never going to allow the match to die quietly. Mexico responded almost immediately, Julián Quiñones pulling one back before half-time and restoring both belief and fury to the contest. From there, every England touch was whistled, every Mexican attack seemed to gather speed from the stands, and the game began to lose its shape.

The second half only deepened the theatre. Jarell Quansah was sent off for a dangerous challenge, an incident that ignited tempers near the touchline and left England with ten men in one of the most unforgiving settings in world football. The match could have collapsed for Thomas Tuchel’s side there. Instead, England found another escape route. Anthony Gordon won a penalty, Kane converted it, and the lead was back to two.

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Still, Mexico came again. Kane was then penalised after VAR intervention, Raúl Jiménez scored from the spot, and the final stretch became a siege. Mexico threw bodies forward, England retreated into desperation, and Pickford had to stay alive to everything. Bellingham, already the match-winner in attack, even appeared at the other end to help clear danger as England defended less like a polished side and more like a team refusing to be broken.

The numbers told one story: Mexico had more of the ball, more of the shots and more of the sustained pressure. The result told another. England had the moments, the finishing, and just enough defiance to come through a night that tested far more than their technical quality.

When the whistle finally went after a frantic stoppage-time spell, England were not celebrating a masterpiece. They were celebrating escape, resilience and the kind of bruising knockout win that can harden a campaign. Mexico left with pride and heartbreak. England left with a quarter-final against Norway - and with the sense that if they are to go deep in this World Cup, they will have to suffer for it.