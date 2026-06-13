England training equipment stolen, including boots and balls, ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 opener against Croatia

Believe it or not, the English football team have had some of their their training equipment stolen ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 opener against 2018 finalists Croatia next week.

What an ordeal for the English football team!(Getty Images via AFP)

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England will arrive in Kansas City on Sunday (India time) – not exactly clear from where -- and before their departure, their training equipment had been sent ahead but the vehicles carrying them were broken into upon reaching their base, Swope Soccer Village.

It is understood that balls and boots were among the stolen items. There might be more to the list though. The police have been quick to act and they have arrested a couple of people during their investigation.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: England highest goalscorer Harry Kane’s last chance at glory

“England were victims of a theft of their training equipment before their arrival in Kansas City on Saturday. The Football Association is trying to ascertain what was stolen, with balls and boots among the items feared to have been taken, after vehicles transferring equipment to their Swope Soccer Village base in Kansas City were broken into. Thomas Tuchel and his squad will arrive in Kansas City on Saturday afternoon and the equipment was due to be in place beforehand. Police officers, who are in touch with the FA, were on site on Friday night dealing with the matter. It is understood two arrests have been made in connection with the episode. The theft could potentially disrupt some of Tuchel's preparations for their World Cup opener against Croatia on Wednesday (21:00 BST). The England players will undertake their first full training day on Sunday,” a BBC report said.

England's best chance in many years!

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{{^usCountry}} This is definitely not good news for Thomas Tuchel's side. England haven't won a World Cup since 1966 – in fact they haven't won any major trophy since that, including the Euros -- but they are fielding a solid team this time around under their talismanic scorer Harry Kane. According to football experts, this is England's best chance in many years to break the jinx. They have played the finals in the last two Euros which suggests that they are on the way up on the improvement curve. One really hopes the theft they have encountered ahead of the Croatia game doesn't affect their preparations in a big way. Sometimes these things can rattle a team. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is definitely not good news for Thomas Tuchel's side. England haven't won a World Cup since 1966 – in fact they haven't won any major trophy since that, including the Euros -- but they are fielding a solid team this time around under their talismanic scorer Harry Kane. According to football experts, this is England's best chance in many years to break the jinx. They have played the finals in the last two Euros which suggests that they are on the way up on the improvement curve. One really hopes the theft they have encountered ahead of the Croatia game doesn't affect their preparations in a big way. Sometimes these things can rattle a team. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} England are placed in Group L along with Croatia, Ghana and Panama. After Croatia, they play Ghana on June 23 and Panama on June 27. This is the biggest World Cup yet, with as many as 48 teams in the fray. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} England are placed in Group L along with Croatia, Ghana and Panama. After Croatia, they play Ghana on June 23 and Panama on June 27. This is the biggest World Cup yet, with as many as 48 teams in the fray. {{/usCountry}}

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