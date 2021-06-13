England vs Croatia, UEFA Euro 2020 Live Streaming in India: When and where to watch on TV and online

UEFA EURO 2020, England vs Croatia Live Streaming: England and Croatia will do battle in their Group D Euro 2020 match on Sunday, which will mark only the third occasion that the two teams will face each other in a major tournament - World Cup or Euros. In their first meeting - at the 2004 Euro, England beat Croatia 4-2, whereas 14 years later, Croatia trumped the Three Lions 2-1 in the semifinal of the 2018 World Cup. England are Croatia are taking part in their sixth UEFA European Championship, while England in their 10th.

Here's all you need to know about England vs Croatia UEFA EURO 2020 Live Streaming:

Where is the UEFA EURO 2020 match between England vs Croatia taking place?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between England vs Croatia will take place at the Wembley Stadium in London.

At what time does the UEFA EURO 2020 match between England vs Croatia begin?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between England vs Croatia begins at 6:30 PM IST on Sunday (June 13).

Where and how to watch live coverage of UEFA EURO 2020 match between England vs Croatia?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between England vs Croatia will be aired live on Sony Sports Network Channels – Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4, in India.