UEFA Euro 2020, England vs Croatia: Full squads of both teams

England will take on Croatia in their Group D match of the EUFA Euro 2020 and both teams would want to start off their campaign on a winning note. In what promises to be a fascinating contest between the two teams, here is some intriguing trivia to add fuel to your excitement. This is only the third meeting between the two teams in a major football tournament with England and Croatia having won a match each.

For Gareth Southgate, the Euro 2020 is the second major tournament he is leading England after the 2018 World Cup, whereas Zlatko Dalic, who has been in charge since 2017 – is only the second manager to lead Croatia at two consecutive major tournaments.

Here is the full squad for England vs Croatia match at Euro 2020:-

England

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Sam Johnstone, Jordan Pickford

Defenders: Ben Chilwell, Conor Coady, Reece James, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, Ben White

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling, Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish.

Croatia

Goalkeepers: Dominik Livakovic, Lovre Kalinic, Simon Sluga

Defenders: Borna Barisic, Domagoj Bradaric, Duje Caleta-Car, Josko Gvardiol, Josip Juranovic, Dejan Lovren, Mile Skoric, Domagoj Vida, Sime Vrsaljko

Midfielders: Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Milan Badelj, Nikola Vlasic, Mario Pasalic, Ivan Perisic, Mislav Orsic, Luka Ivanusec

Forwards: Josip Brekalo, Ante Budimir, Andrej Kramaric, Bruno Petkovic, Ante Rebic.