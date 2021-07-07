England vs Denmark Live Score, Euro 2020 Semifinal: Kane, Sterling troubling Danish defence; England 0-0 Denmark
Euro 2020 Semifinal Live Score, England vs Denmark: While England will be feeling quite confident against their Danish rivals, having beaten Ukraine 4-0 in the quarterfinals, Denmark, too, can take the pride in the momentum they are in at this point in the competition. Sometimes, it is all about the momentum, and Denmark can very well set up a big upset here.
Thu, 08 Jul 2021 12:43 AM
13' England 0-0 Denmark
CORNER! Mason Mount breaks through, got in the box, heavy touch, Vestergaard flicks it out.
The corner brings nothing for England.
Thu, 08 Jul 2021 12:40 AM
9' England 0-0 Denmark
Phillips goes long, Saka gets the pass, he chases it but could not stop it from going out. Denmark slowing down pace of match to silent the 60,000 strong Wembley crowd.
Thu, 08 Jul 2021 12:36 AM
6' England 0-0 Denmark
CHANCE! Harry Kane sends a cross inside the box in front of goal, but it was just a tad bit too far for Raheem Sterling to catch on. ALMOST!
Thu, 08 Jul 2021 12:34 AM
3' England 0-0 Denmark
CHANCE! England players broke into Denmark's box, some nervy moments, but nothing came off it. English players appeal for a backpass to keeper, but it was SO NOT THAT.
Thu, 08 Jul 2021 12:32 AM
2' England 0-0 Denmark
England captain Harry Kane presented Denmark captain Simon Kjaer with a No. 10 jersey with Eriksen's name. Beautiful gesture. RESPECT.
Thu, 08 Jul 2021 12:26 AM
KICKOFF: England 0-0 Denmark
The ball sets rolling and we are underway at Wembley...
Thu, 08 Jul 2021 12:12 AM
Euro 2020 SF Live: England vs Denmark
The players are coming out and you can feel the vibe at Wembley in front of 60,000 fans. Time for National Anthems.
Thu, 08 Jul 2021 12:01 AM
This picture will melt your heart
Former Denmark hero Peter Schmeichel has posted an image with a young Kasper Schmeichel who is playing for Denmark tonight. In the photo, a young Kasper is sitting with his dad and during the 1992 Euros when Denmark had reached the final. Can Peter emulate his father and help Denmark to the final?
Wed, 07 Jul 2021 11:48 PM
Denmark Starting XI
Denmark Starting XI: Schmeichel, Christensen, Kjaer, Vestergaard, Larsen, Hojbjerg, Delaney, Maehle, Braithwaite, Damsgaard, Dolberg
Subs: Lossl, Ronnow, Andersen, Skov, Olsen, Jorgensen, Norgaard, Wass, Wind, Poulsen, Cornelius, Jensen
Wed, 07 Jul 2021 11:22 PM
England Team News
ENGLAND TEAM NEWS
Starting XI: Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw, Rice, Phillips, Saka, Mount, Sterling, Kane
Subs: Grealish, Henderson, Rashford, Trippier, Ramsdale, Mings, Coady, Sancho, Foden, Johnstone, James, Bellingham.
Wed, 07 Jul 2021 11:20 PM
Schmeichel: 'Has it ever been home?'
Cheeky Kasper Schmeichel teased an English journalist when he was asked about if it's coming home.
Wed, 07 Jul 2021 11:09 PM
England vs Denmark: Euro 2020 - STATS
This will be the third meeting between England and Denmark in a major tournament. England won 3-0 in the second round of the 2002 World Cup, after a goalless draw in the group stages of EURO 1992 - a competition that Denmark went on to win.
(Source: Sky Sports)
Wed, 07 Jul 2021 11:09 PM
How Denmark plan to contain Harry Kane
"We know his qualities, and everyone has an idea of what we can do to stop him," Denmark's Andreas Christensen is quoted as saying at a news conference. "Pierre-Emile also knows him and it may be that he can share some things.
"All players have their habits and we must take advantage of them. He is good with his feet and he is one of the best finishers in football.
"I react a lot on instinct. He is very big, so it is hard to get into his body, but he also has great qualities with his feet, so you should not get too close either."
(Source: Sky Sports)
Wed, 07 Jul 2021 08:55 PM
Euro 2020, England vs Denmark - LIVE!
Hello and welcome to our live blog on Euro 2020 semifinal match between England and Denmark. The two teams are in superb form but the big question is - "Is it Coming Home?"