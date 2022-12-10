England vs France Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: ENG face defending champions FRA as Mbappe aims to increase goal tally

England vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score and Live Updates: England face France in their quarter-final fixture of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar on Sunday. The Three Lions defeated Senegal 3-0 in their Round of 16 fixture, with Jordan Henderson (39'), Harry Kane (45+3') and Bukayo Saka (57'). Meanwhile, defending champions France secured a 3-1 win vs Poland as Oliver Giroud (44') and Kylian Mbappe (74', 90+1') scored at the Al Thumama Stadium. Meanwhile, Robert Lewandowski (90+9') scored the consolation goal for Poland. This will be the third World Cup meeting between both sides, with England coming out on top in the previous two fixtures, a 2-0 win in 1966 and 3-1 in 1982, both in the group stage.