England vs France Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: ENG face defending champions FRA as Mbappe aims to increase goal tally
England face France at the Al Bayt Stadium, on Saturday.
England vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score and Live Updates: England face France in their quarter-final fixture of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar on Sunday. The Three Lions defeated Senegal 3-0 in their Round of 16 fixture, with Jordan Henderson (39'), Harry Kane (45+3') and Bukayo Saka (57'). Meanwhile, defending champions France secured a 3-1 win vs Poland as Oliver Giroud (44') and Kylian Mbappe (74', 90+1') scored at the Al Thumama Stadium. Meanwhile, Robert Lewandowski (90+9') scored the consolation goal for Poland. This will be the third World Cup meeting between both sides, with England coming out on top in the previous two fixtures, a 2-0 win in 1966 and 3-1 in 1982, both in the group stage.
Follow all the updates here:
Sun, 11 Dec 2022 12:04 AM
England vs France Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Jordan Pickford for ENG!
Pickford becomes seventh goalkeeper to win 50 caps for England and the first since Hard in 2015. The only goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet on his 50th England appearance was Shilton in 1983 vs Scotland.
Sun, 11 Dec 2022 12:00 AM
England vs France Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Playing XIs
England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Henderson, Rice, Bellingham; Saka, Kane, Foden
France: Lloris; Koundé, Varane, Upamecano, Theo Hernández; Griezmann, Tchouaméni, Rabiot; Dembélé, Giroud, Mbappé
Sat, 10 Dec 2022 11:52 PM
England vs France Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: FRA against ENG!
France have only lost one of their last eight meetings with England across all competitions (Won 5, Draw 2), a 2-0 defeat in a friendly in November 2015. This is the two nations' first encounter since June 2017, when Les Bleus won a friendly 3-2.
Sat, 10 Dec 2022 11:46 PM
England vs France Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Jude Bellingham is the youngest player!
Bellingham is the youngest player to star a World Cup quarter-final for England (19 years, 164 days). The previous youngest was Wayne Rooney vs Portugal in 2006 (20 years, 250 days).
Sat, 10 Dec 2022 11:42 PM
England vs France Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Hugo Lloris is earning his 143rd cap for FRA!
Hugo Lloris is today earning his 143rd cap for France, overtaking Lilian Thuram as the most capped player for France in their history!
Sat, 10 Dec 2022 11:24 PM
England vs France Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Hello and welcome everyone!
Hello and welcome everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 quarter-final fixture between England vs France, straight from the Al Bayt Stadium.