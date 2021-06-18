Euro 2020 Highlights England and Scotland play out goalless draw
- England vs Scotland, Euro 2020 Highlights: England and Scotland failed to score as they played a goalless draw at the Wembley Stadium. Follow live score and updates of the Euro Cup match between England and Scotland.
England vs Scotland, Euro 2020 Highlights: It ended goalless at full-time as both England and Scotland fail to get on the scoresheet. Declan Rice and Stephen O'Donnell had the best chances of the game in the first half. But it was a game devoid of a lot of attacking football as both teams defended brilliantly. England have four points from two matches while Scotland earn their first points of Euro 2020.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 02:18 AM
Full time- England 0-0 Scotland
It finishes goalless at the end.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 02:18 AM
90' England 0-0 Scotland
2 minutes have been added on. James provided a cross which went into the box but it led to a scramble between players which eventually led to a free-kick to Scotland.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 02:12 AM
Change for Scotland
Kevin Nisbet replaces Che Adams.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 02:08 AM
80' England 0-0 Scotland
Brilliant defending by Grant Hanley. It looked like Rashford was clear on goal but stuck to him and bailed out Scotland.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 02:04 AM
77' England 0-0 Scotland
It fell to Scotland striker Che Adams near the goalpost but he shined it. Chance missed by Scotland.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 02:00 AM
73' England 0-0 Scotland
Shaw had shot from the left side but miskicked it completely.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 01:57 AM
England 0-0 Scotland
England failed to record a shot on target in the first half of a match at Wembley for the first time since a friendly versus Germany in November 2017, while they last failed to do so in a competitive game there in November 2014 against Slovenia. Tepid.
Source- OptaJoe
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 01:55 AM
Michael Owen on Grealish
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 01:50 AM
6' First change! England 0-0 Scotland
Jack Grealish has come on for Phil Foden. It was a surprising decision as Sterling was the one struggling to create chances.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 01:49 AM
63' England 0-0 Scotland
Reece James clears of the line. Dykes had a good shot going towards goal but James anticipated it and cleared with a solid header.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 01:47 AM
60' England 0-0 Scotland
Sterling had a chance to pass it to Foden, who was in a promising position but gave it away.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 01:41 AM
54' England 0-0 Scotland
Reece James had a chance to go for a shot on the edge of the box. He went for it but it was above the goalpost.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 01:37 AM
49' England 0-0 Scotland
No changes were made at halftime by England Gareth Southgate. Maybe time for Jack Grealish or Jadon Sancho to get on the pitch?
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 01:17 AM
England 0-0 Scotland at halftime
It finishes 0-0 at halftime with both teams struggling to create clear-cut chances for the attackers. England need Kane and Sterling to get into the game.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 01:12 AM
40' England 0-0 Scotland
Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane have yet to make any significant contribution to the game. Sterling has wasted some possession while Kane has been missing.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 01:06 AM
35' England 0-0 Scotland
While England 65% of the possession but both teams have the same shots on goal (4) and the same shot on target (1).
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 01:02 AM
31' Great Save! England 0-0 Scotland
Stephen O'Donnell hit a straight volley towards the England goal. It was struck well and was headed for the goal. But Jordan Pickford with an amazing save protects England.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 01:00 AM
29' England 0-0 Scotland
Reece James curled a delightful cross for Harry Kane but the striker couldn't get proper contact as it went wide.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 12:55 AM
25' England 0-0 Scotland
Beautiful pass by Mount to Sterling. But the Manchester City attacker couldn't make the most of it.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 12:50 AM
Euro 2020: 22' England 0-0 Scotland
Corner for England. They are attacking well and it looks like a breakthrough is just some time away. Can they make this corner count? No as Scotland clear.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 12:48 AM
17' OFFSIDE! England 0-0 Scotland
Foden was declared off-side after he was clear of the Scotland defence.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 12:44 AM
11' Rice hits the post! England 0-0 Scotland
Declan Rice rose up the highest from a corner but his header hit the post.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 12:40 AM
10' England 0-0 Scotland
Scotland have controlled the majority of the play in the first 10 minutes. England yet to get on the attack.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 12:35 AM
3' England 0-0 Scotland
Big chance for Scotland early in the match. Che Adams had the chance to finish from a cross but it was blocked.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 12:32 AM
Kick off
This eagerly-awaited encounter has started and Dykes has landed a knee on Shaw in the first play of the match.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 12:26 AM
Gimour starts for Scotland
20-year-old Billy Gilmour is starting for Scotland against England.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 12:08 AM
Chance for England
England have a chance to qualify for the last 16 in this game itself. With the draw between Croatia and Czech Republic, a win over Scotland guarantees England as Group winners.
Fri, 18 Jun 2021 11:50 PM
James and Shaw in the side
England manager Gareth Southgate played Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier in the full back positions in the last match against Croatia. This time he has picked Reece James and Luke Shaw in the playing XI.
Fri, 18 Jun 2021 11:39 PM
Scotland Playing XI
David Marshall; Grant Hanley, Scott McTominay, Kieran Tierney; Stephen O'Donnell, Billy Gilmour, Callum McGregor, John McGinn, Andy Robertson (capt); Lyndon Dykes, Che Adams
Fri, 18 Jun 2021 11:38 PM
England Playing XI
Jordan Pickford; Reece James, John Stones, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw; Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips; Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden, Mason Mount; Harry Kane (capt)
Fri, 18 Jun 2021 11:38 PM
England vs Scotland- LIVE UPDATES
Hello and welcome to the live of the Euro 2020 match between England and Scotland.