England vs Senegal Football Live Streaming FIFA World Cup 2022 Match Today: When and where to watch football online, TV

England face Senegal in their Round of 16 fixture of ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar on Monday. England have been in dominant form in the ongoing tournament and topped Group B with seven points, packed with two wins and a draw. Focus will be on Gareth Southgate and his team selection, with many hoping for Marcus Rashford to be included in the playing XI. The Manchester United attacker currently is the joint-highest top-scorer with three goals. Spain's Alvaro Morata, Netherlands' Cody Gakpo, Ecuador's Enner Valencia and France's Kylian Mbappe have also scored three goals each. Meanwhile, Senegal finished in second position in Group A with six points, including two wins and a defeat. The African nation will rely a lot on captain Kalidou Koulibaly and the defender also scored a goal in the 2-1 win vs Ecuador.

Here are the live streaming details-

When will the England vs Senegal Round of 16 FIFA World Cup 2022 fixture take place?

The England vs Senegal Round of 16 FIFA World Cup 2022 will take place on Monday, December 5.

What time will the England vs Senegal Round of 16 FIFA World Cup 2022 take place?

The England vs Senegal Round of 16 FIFA World Cup 2022 is scheduled for kick-off at 12:30 AM IST.

Where will the England vs Senegal Round of 16 FIFA World Cup 2022 take place?

The England vs Senegal Round of 16 FIFA World Cup 2022 will take place at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar.

Where will the England vs Senegal Round of 16 FIFA World Cup 2022 be broadcasted on television in India?

The England vs Senegal Round of 16 FIFA World Cup 2022 will broadcasted on television in India through Sports18 and Sports18 HD channels.

Where will the live streaming of England vs Senegal Round of 16 FIFA World Cup 2022 be available in India?

The live streaming of England vs Senegal Round of 16 FIFA World Cup 2022 will be available in India via JioCinema. Also, follow our live coverage here https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports/football.

