England vs Senegal Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2022: Sterling misses out as England face Senegal for the first time

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score England vs Senegal: England captain Harry Kane is eager to end his goal drought in the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup 2022 as the Three Lions are up against Senegal at the Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday. Kane failed to fire for England in the group stage phase of the Qatar World Cup. The talismanic forward is England's second-highest goal-getter in the international arena. The Three Lions scored their 100th World Cup goal to eliminate Wales from the Qatar event in their last group stage outing. After hitting nine group-stage goals, which is also their highest tally at a FIFA World Cup, England are eyeing a place in the quarter-final stage of the Qatar event. Can Senegal pull off another World Cup?