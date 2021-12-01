Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / England women's football team sweeps to record win: 20-0
football

England women's football team sweeps to record win: 20-0

There were 10 different scorers and four had hat tricks — including Ellen White, who became the team's all-time leading scorer and now has 48 goals for her country. England beat Latvia 10-0 in Riga in late October.
England women's football team sweeps to record win: 20-0(TWITTER)
Published on Dec 01, 2021 09:55 AM IST
PTI | , Doncaster

The England women's team posted the biggest win in its history, routing Latvia 20-0 in a World Cup qualifier.

There were 10 different scorers and four had hat tricks — including Ellen White, who became the team's all-time leading scorer and now has 48 goals for her country. England beat Latvia 10-0 in Riga in late October.

England's previous biggest win was 13-0 against Hungary in 2005.

Other lopsided victories Tuesday included Ireland beating Georgia 11-0 and identical 8-0 scores for Spain over Scotland and Austria over Luxembourg. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
england football team
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
PM Modi
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 5
Parag Agrawal
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India Covid-19 Cases
Omicron variant
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP