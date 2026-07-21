Enzo Fernandez breaks silence after World Cup final heartbreak but makes no mention of the red card that hurt Argentina

Enzo Fernández has spoken publicly for the first time since his red card in Argentina’s World Cup final defeat to Spain, issuing a lengthy message about pride, commitment and the national team’s supporters without directly addressing his dismissal.

Enzo Fernandez of Argentina reacts as he walks off the pitch after receiving a red card. (Getty Images via AFP)

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Argentina’s title defence ended with a 1-0 extra-time defeat at the New York, New Jersey Stadium, where Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in the 106th minute to secure Spain’s second World Cup crown.

Fernández had left Argentina facing the additional period with only 10 players after receiving two yellow cards. The Chelsea midfielder was first booked for dissent before being shown a second yellow for a late challenge on Spain defender Pau Cubarsi during stoppage time at the end of the second half.

The midfielder appeared to gesture apologetically towards Argentina’s supporters while leaving the field, but then kicked a pitchside microphone as he made his way down the tunnel.

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{{^usCountry}} Spain exploited the numerical advantage in extra time, with Torres eventually breaking Argentina’s resistance and condemning Lionel Scaloni’s side to defeat in the final. Enzo Fernández issues lengthy message after final defeat {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Spain exploited the numerical advantage in extra time, with Torres eventually breaking Argentina’s resistance and condemning Lionel Scaloni’s side to defeat in the final. Enzo Fernández issues lengthy message after final defeat {{/usCountry}}

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Fernández addressed the disappointment through a post on Instagram the following day. However, he made no reference to either of his bookings, the challenge on Cubarsí or the consequences of leaving his teammates to contest extra time with 10 men.

“As time passes, you realise there is something much bigger than a result. For years, this group has represented our country in the best possible way.

“It teaches that competing isn’t just about winning, but about giving everything for the shirt and never giving up. Being part of this group, which has always stood up, competed to the very end, and defended these colours with pride, humility, and commitment, is something I’ll always cherish.

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“I want to thank all the Argentine fans. Thank you for always being there, for supporting us in every match, for your affection, for your unconditional support, and for making us feel at home no matter where we are in the world.

“Wearing my country’s shirt is the greatest honour of my career, and I will continue to give everything I have every time I’m called upon to defend it,” Fernández wrote.

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The statement concentrated on Argentina’s broader journey, the character of Scaloni’s squad and the relationship between the players and their travelling supporters.

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Fernández described representing Argentina as the greatest honour of his career and promised to continue giving everything whenever selected. Yet there was no acknowledgement of his own role in the final’s decisive tactical shift and no apology to the teammates who were forced to play the entirety of extra time a player short.

The dismissal placed Fernández among the small group of players sent off in a men’s World Cup final and ensured that his tournament ended in controversy rather than celebration.