Arsenal vs Everton Live Score, Arsenal 0-0 Everton EPL 2023
Arsenal vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Arsenal and Everton at Arsenal's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests....Read More
Arsenal vs Everton Match Updates:
As of now, Arsenal are placed at 2 in the league table, while Everton are at 15.
Arsenal played Manchester United FC in their last English Premier League match which resulted in Win 1-0 whereas Everton faced Sheffield United in their last English Premier League outing and Win 1-0.
Arsenal vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: lineup
Arsenal Starting XI -: David Raya, Martin Ødegaard, Leandro Trossard, William Saliba, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Thomas Partey, Gabriel Teodoro Martinelli Silva, Ben White, Gabriel dos Santos Magalhães, Declan Rice, Kai Havertz.
Everton Starting XI -: James Tarkowski, Jordan Pickford, Ashley Young, Amadou Onana, Idrissa Gueye, Jarrad Branthwaite, Abdoulaye Doucouré, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, James Garner, Dwight McNeil, Séamus Coleman.
Arsenal vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023:
Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Arsenal and Everton. The match is scheduled to take place today at Arsenal home ground, kicking off at 08:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.