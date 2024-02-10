EPL 2023 Liverpool vs Burnley Live Score
EPL 2023 Liverpool vs Burnley Live Score: Follow live scores and latest updates of English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Liverpool v/s Burnley match
EPL 2023 Liverpool vs Burnley Live Score. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Liverpool and Burnley at Liverpool's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests.
Follow all the updates here:
- Feb 10, 2024 07:30 PM ISTEPL 2023 Liverpool vs Burnley Live Score: lineup
Liverpool Starting XI -: Wataru Endo, Alexis Mac Allister, Luis Díaz, Jarell Quansah, Darwin Núñez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Caoimhín Kelleher, Andy Robertson, Diogo José Teixeira da Silva, Curtis Jones. Burnley Starting XI -: James Trafford, Sander Berge, Lorenz Assignon, David Datro Fofana, Maxime Esteve, Hannes Delcroix, Aaron Ramsey, Josh Brownhill, Dara O'Shea, Wilson Odobert, Zeki AmdouniFeb 10, 2024 07:29 PM ISTEPL 2023 Liverpool vs Burnley Live Score:
Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Liverpool and Burnley. The match is scheduled to take place today at Liverpool home ground, kicking off at 08:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.Share this article
-