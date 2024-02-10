 EPL 2023 Luton Town vs Sheffield United Live Score | Hindustan Times
EPL 2023 Luton Town vs Sheffield United Live Score

Feb 10, 2024 07:31 PM IST
EPL 2023 Luton Town vs Sheffield United Live Score: Follow live scores and latest updates of English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Luton Town v/s Sheffield United match

Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Luton Town and Sheffield United at Luton Town's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 10, 2024 07:31 PM IST
    EPL 2023 Luton Town vs Sheffield United Live Score: lineup

    Luton Town Starting XI -: Carlton Morris, Reece Burke, Jordan Clark, Amari'i Bell, Elijah Adebayo, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Gabriel Osho, Alfie Doughty, Chiedozie Ogbene, Ross Barkley, Thomas Kaminski. Sheffield United Starting XI -: James McAtee, Cameron Archer, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Vinicius de Souza Costa, Jack Robinson, Ben Osborn, Jayden Bogle, Wes Foderingham, Mason Holgate, Gustavo Hamer, Anel Ahmedhodzic

  • Feb 10, 2024 07:29 PM IST
    EPL 2023 Luton Town vs Sheffield United Live Score:

    Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Luton Town and Sheffield United. The match is scheduled to take place today at Luton Town home ground, kicking off at 08:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

Luton Town Sheffield United English Premier League + 1 more
