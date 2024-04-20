Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi290C
Saturday, Apr 20, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    IPL 2024
    Live

    Manchester United vs Newcastle United Live Score, Manchester United 0-0 Newcastle United EPL 2023

    Apr 20, 2024 7:14 PM IST
    Manchester United vs Newcastle United Live Score, EPL 2023: Follow live scores and latest updates of English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Manchester United v/s Newcastle United match
    Manchester United vs Newcastle United Live Score, EPL 2023
    Manchester United vs Newcastle United Live Score, EPL 2023

    Manchester United vs Newcastle United Live Score, EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Manchester United and Newcastle United at Manchester United's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests....Read More

    Manchester UnitedManchester United
    20 Apr, 20240-0
    Newcastle UnitedNewcastle United
    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 20, 2024 7:14 PM IST

    Manchester United vs Newcastle United Match Updates:

    Current Top 4 in English Premier League standings for the 2023 Season:

    1. Arsenal - 71 points

    2. Liverpool - 71 points

    3. Manchester City - 70 points

    4. Tottenham Hotspur - 60 points

    Apr 20, 2024 6:59 PM IST

    Manchester United vs Newcastle United Match Updates:

    As of now, Manchester United are placed at 6 in the league table, while Newcastle United are at 8.

    Apr 20, 2024 6:45 PM IST

    Manchester United vs Newcastle United Match Updates:

    Manchester United played Liverpool in their last English Premier League match which resulted in Draw 2-2 whereas Newcastle United faced Fulham in their last English Premier League outing and Win 1-0.

    Apr 20, 2024 6:30 PM IST

    '+1' Manchester United vs Newcastle United Live Score, EPL 2023: postponed

    This match has been postponed to play at a later date.

    Apr 20, 2024 6:30 PM IST

    Manchester United vs Newcastle United Live Score, EPL 2023:

    Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Manchester United and Newcastle United. The match is scheduled to take place today at Manchester United home ground, kicking off at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

    News sports football Manchester United vs Newcastle United Live Score, Manchester United 0-0 Newcastle United EPL 2023
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes