EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Live Score. Follow live scores and latest updates of English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Nottingham Forest v/s Arsenal match. Results of the game for now Nottingham Forest 0: Arsenal 0
- Jan 31, 2024 01:40 AM IST40' EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Live Score: yellow card
Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card.Jan 31, 2024 01:40 AM IST39' EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Live Score: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ben White.Jan 31, 2024 01:39 AM IST37' EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Live Score: end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.Jan 31, 2024 01:36 AM IST36' EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Live Score: start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Gonzalo Montiel (Nottingham Forest).Jan 31, 2024 01:36 AM IST35' EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Live Score: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Oleksandr Zinchenko with a headed pass.Jan 31, 2024 01:31 AM IST30' EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Live Score: miss
Attempt missed. Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box.Jan 31, 2024 01:28 AM IST27' EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Live Score: corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Harry Toffolo.Jan 31, 2024 01:26 AM IST25' EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Live Score: free kick lost
Hand ball by Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest).Jan 31, 2024 01:25 AM IST24' EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Live Score: corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Neco Williams.Jan 31, 2024 01:25 AM IST23' EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Live Score: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Chris Wood (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Morgan Gibbs-White.Jan 31, 2024 01:25 AM IST23' EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Live Score: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Oleksandr Zinchenko.Jan 31, 2024 01:20 AM IST19' EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Live Score: free kick won
Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.Jan 31, 2024 01:20 AM IST19' EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Murillo (Nottingham Forest).Jan 31, 2024 01:19 AM IST18' EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Live Score: offside
Offside, Arsenal. Gabriel Jesus is caught offside.Jan 31, 2024 01:17 AM IST17' EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Live Score: end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.Jan 31, 2024 01:15 AM IST16' EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Live Score: start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest).Jan 31, 2024 01:15 AM IST15' EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Live Score: offside
Offside, Arsenal. Ben White is caught offside.Jan 31, 2024 01:15 AM IST15' EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Live Score: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Declan Rice.Jan 31, 2024 01:14 AM IST14' EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Live Score: miss
Attempt missed. Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box.Jan 31, 2024 01:14 AM IST13' EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Live Score: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bukayo Saka.Jan 31, 2024 01:10 AM IST10' EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Live Score: corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Harry Toffolo.Jan 31, 2024 01:03 AM IST4' EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal).Jan 31, 2024 01:03 AM IST4' EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Live Score: free kick won
Chris Wood (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.Jan 31, 2024 01:01 AM IST1' EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal).Jan 31, 2024 01:01 AM IST1' EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Live Score: free kick won
Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.Jan 31, 2024 01:00 AM ISTEPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Live Score: First Half begins
First Half begins.Jan 31, 2024 12:02 AM IST
EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Live Score: lineup
Nottingham Forest Starting XI -: Danilo dos Santos de Oliveira, Neco Williams, Gonzalo Montiel, Andrew Omobamidele, Morgan Gibbs-White, Murillo Santiago Costa dos Santos, Chris Wood, Harry Toffolo, Matt Turner, Orel Mangala, Nicolás Domínguez. Arsenal Starting XI -: David Raya, Martin Ødegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, William Saliba, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Gabriel Teodoro Martinelli Silva, Ben White, Gabriel dos Santos Magalhães, Gabriel Fernando de Jesus, Bukayo Saka, Declan RiceJan 31, 2024 12:02 AM IST
EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Live Score:
Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal. The match is scheduled to take place today at Nottingham Forest home ground, kicking off at 01:00 AM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.
