News / Sports / Football / EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Live Score
EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Live Score

Jan 31, 2024 01:40 AM IST
EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Live Score. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Nottingham Forest and Arsenal at Nottingham Forest's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests. Results of the game for now Nottingham Forest 0: Arsenal 0

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:40 AM IST
    40' EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Live Score: yellow card

    Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card.

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:40 AM IST
    39' EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Live Score: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ben White.

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:39 AM IST
    37' EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Live Score: end delay

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:36 AM IST
    36' EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Live Score: start delay

    Delay in match because of an injury Gonzalo Montiel (Nottingham Forest).

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:36 AM IST
    35' EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Live Score: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Oleksandr Zinchenko with a headed pass.

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:31 AM IST
    30' EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Live Score: miss

    Attempt missed. Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box.

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:28 AM IST
    27' EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Live Score: corner

    Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Harry Toffolo.

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:26 AM IST
    25' EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Live Score: free kick lost

    Hand ball by Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest).

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:25 AM IST
    24' EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Live Score: corner

    Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Neco Williams.

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:25 AM IST
    23' EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Live Score: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Chris Wood (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Morgan Gibbs-White.

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:25 AM IST
    23' EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Live Score: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Oleksandr Zinchenko.

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:20 AM IST
    19' EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Live Score: free kick won

    Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:20 AM IST
    19' EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Murillo (Nottingham Forest).

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:19 AM IST
    18' EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Live Score: offside

    Offside, Arsenal. Gabriel Jesus is caught offside.

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:17 AM IST
    17' EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Live Score: end delay

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:15 AM IST
    16' EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Live Score: start delay

    Delay in match because of an injury Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest).

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:15 AM IST
    15' EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Live Score: offside

    Offside, Arsenal. Ben White is caught offside.

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:15 AM IST
    15' EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Live Score: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Declan Rice.

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:14 AM IST
    14' EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Live Score: miss

    Attempt missed. Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box.

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:14 AM IST
    13' EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Live Score: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bukayo Saka.

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:10 AM IST
    10' EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Live Score: corner

    Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Harry Toffolo.

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:03 AM IST
    4' EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal).

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:03 AM IST
    4' EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Live Score: free kick won

    Chris Wood (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:01 AM IST
    1' EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal).

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:01 AM IST
    1' EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Live Score: free kick won

    Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:00 AM IST
    EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Live Score: First Half begins

    First Half begins.

  • Jan 31, 2024 12:02 AM IST

    EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Live Score: lineup

    Nottingham Forest Starting XI -: Danilo dos Santos de Oliveira, Neco Williams, Gonzalo Montiel, Andrew Omobamidele, Morgan Gibbs-White, Murillo Santiago Costa dos Santos, Chris Wood, Harry Toffolo, Matt Turner, Orel Mangala, Nicolás Domínguez. Arsenal Starting XI -: David Raya, Martin Ødegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, William Saliba, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Gabriel Teodoro Martinelli Silva, Ben White, Gabriel dos Santos Magalhães, Gabriel Fernando de Jesus, Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice

  • Jan 31, 2024 12:02 AM IST

    EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Live Score:

    Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal. The match is scheduled to take place today at Nottingham Forest home ground, kicking off at 01:00 AM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

