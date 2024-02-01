EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score
EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score. Follow live scores and latest updates of English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Tottenham Hotspur v/s Brentford match. Results of the game for now Tottenham Hotspur 0: Brentford 1
Follow all the updates here:
- Feb 01, 2024 01:38 AM IST38' EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score: free kick won
Nathan Collins (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.Feb 01, 2024 01:37 AM IST37' EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score: miss
Attempt missed. Ethan Pinnock (Brentford) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mathias Jensen with a cross following a corner.Feb 01, 2024 01:37 AM IST36' EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score: corner
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Oliver Skipp.Feb 01, 2024 01:33 AM IST33' EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Micky van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur).Feb 01, 2024 01:33 AM IST33' EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score: free kick won
Christian Nørgaard (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.Feb 01, 2024 01:33 AM IST32' EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score: offside
Offside, Brentford. Ivan Toney is caught offside.Feb 01, 2024 01:31 AM IST31' EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham Hotspur).Feb 01, 2024 01:31 AM IST31' EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score: free kick won
Ivan Toney (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.Feb 01, 2024 01:31 AM IST30' EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score: end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.Feb 01, 2024 01:31 AM IST28' EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score: start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Vitaly Janelt (Brentford).Feb 01, 2024 01:26 AM IST25' EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score: miss
Attempt missed. Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Dejan Kulusevski.Feb 01, 2024 01:23 AM IST23' EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score: free kick won
Vitaly Janelt (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.Feb 01, 2024 01:23 AM IST23' EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score: free kick won
James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing.Feb 01, 2024 01:23 AM IST23' EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Timo Werner.Feb 01, 2024 01:23 AM IST22' EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score: free kick won
Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.Feb 01, 2024 01:23 AM IST22' EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Christian Nørgaard (Brentford).Feb 01, 2024 01:22 AM IST21' EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score: miss
Attempt missed. Timo Werner (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right following a corner.Feb 01, 2024 01:22 AM IST21' EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score: corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Mark Flekken.Feb 01, 2024 01:22 AM IST21' EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score: attempt saved
Attempt saved. Timo Werner (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rodrigo Bentancur.Feb 01, 2024 01:20 AM IST20' EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Destiny Udogie (Tottenham Hotspur).Feb 01, 2024 01:20 AM IST20' EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score: free kick won
Christian Nørgaard (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.Feb 01, 2024 01:18 AM IST17' EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score: yellow card
Christian Nørgaard (Brentford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.Feb 01, 2024 01:18 AM IST17' EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score: free kick won
Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.Feb 01, 2024 01:18 AM IST17' EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Christian Nørgaard (Brentford).Feb 01, 2024 01:15 AM IST15' EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score: goal
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 0, Brentford 1. Neal Maupay (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box following a fast break.Feb 01, 2024 01:15 AM IST15' EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score: attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ivan Toney (Brentford) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Nørgaard.Feb 01, 2024 01:14 AM IST12' EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score: offside
Offside, Brentford. Mathias Jensen is caught offside.Feb 01, 2024 01:12 AM IST11' EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Destiny Udogie.Feb 01, 2024 01:10 AM IST10' EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score: free kick won
Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.Feb 01, 2024 01:10 AM IST10' EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Neal Maupay (Brentford).Feb 01, 2024 01:06 AM IST5' EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur).Feb 01, 2024 01:06 AM IST5' EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score: free kick won
Keane Lewis-Potter (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.Feb 01, 2024 01:06 AM IST5' EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score: free kick won
James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.Feb 01, 2024 01:06 AM IST5' EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Ivan Toney (Brentford).Feb 01, 2024 01:06 AM IST4' EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score: free kick won
Micky van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.Feb 01, 2024 01:06 AM IST4' EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Ivan Toney (Brentford).Feb 01, 2024 01:04 AM IST4' EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dejan Kulusevski.Feb 01, 2024 01:03 AM IST2' EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score: free kick won
Pedro Porro (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.Feb 01, 2024 01:03 AM IST2' EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Neal Maupay (Brentford).Feb 01, 2024 01:02 AM IST1' EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score: offside
Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Timo Werner is caught offside.Feb 01, 2024 01:02 AM IST1' EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score: free kick won
Pedro Porro (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.Feb 01, 2024 01:02 AM IST1' EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Vitaly Janelt (Brentford).Feb 01, 2024 01:01 AM ISTEPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score: First Half begins
First Half begins.Feb 01, 2024 12:01 AM ISTEPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score: lineup
Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI -: Oliver Skipp, Dejan Kulusevski, Cristian Romero, Guglielmo Vicario, Timo Werner, Pedro Porro, Destiny Udogie, Rodrigo Bentancur, Richarlison de Andrade, Micky van de Ven, James Maddison. Brentford Starting XI -: Nathan Collins, Ben Mee, Mathias Jensen, Ethan Pinnock, Mads Roerslev, Christian Nørgaard, Keane Lewis-Potter, Neal Maupay, Ivan Toney, Mark Flekken, Vitaly JaneltFeb 01, 2024 12:01 AM ISTEPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score:
Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford. The match is scheduled to take place today at Tottenham Hotspur home ground, kicking off at 01:00 AM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.
