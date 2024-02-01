 EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score | Hindustan Times
EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score
Live

EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score

Feb 01, 2024 01:38 AM IST
EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score. Follow live scores and latest updates of English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Tottenham Hotspur v/s Brentford match. Results of the game for now Tottenham Hotspur 0: Brentford 1

EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford at Tottenham Hotspur's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests. Results of the game for now Tottenham Hotspur 0: Brentford 1 Goal Scorers: Neal Maupay-Brentford(15'),

EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score
EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 01, 2024 01:38 AM IST
    38' EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score: free kick won

    Nathan Collins (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • Feb 01, 2024 01:37 AM IST
    37' EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score: miss

    Attempt missed. Ethan Pinnock (Brentford) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mathias Jensen with a cross following a corner.

  • Feb 01, 2024 01:37 AM IST
    36' EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score: corner

    Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Oliver Skipp.

  • Feb 01, 2024 01:33 AM IST
    33' EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Micky van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur).

  • Feb 01, 2024 01:33 AM IST
    33' EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score: free kick won

    Christian Nørgaard (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  • Feb 01, 2024 01:33 AM IST
    32' EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score: offside

    Offside, Brentford. Ivan Toney is caught offside.

  • Feb 01, 2024 01:31 AM IST
    31' EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham Hotspur).

  • Feb 01, 2024 01:31 AM IST
    31' EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score: free kick won

    Ivan Toney (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  • Feb 01, 2024 01:31 AM IST
    30' EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score: end delay

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  • Feb 01, 2024 01:31 AM IST
    28' EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score: start delay

    Delay in match because of an injury Vitaly Janelt (Brentford).

  • Feb 01, 2024 01:26 AM IST
    25' EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score: miss

    Attempt missed. Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Dejan Kulusevski.

  • Feb 01, 2024 01:23 AM IST
    23' EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score: free kick won

    Vitaly Janelt (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • Feb 01, 2024 01:23 AM IST
    23' EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score: free kick won

    James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  • Feb 01, 2024 01:23 AM IST
    23' EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Timo Werner.

  • Feb 01, 2024 01:23 AM IST
    22' EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score: free kick won

    Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • Feb 01, 2024 01:23 AM IST
    22' EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Christian Nørgaard (Brentford).

  • Feb 01, 2024 01:22 AM IST
    21' EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score: miss

    Attempt missed. Timo Werner (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right following a corner.

  • Feb 01, 2024 01:22 AM IST
    21' EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score: corner

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Mark Flekken.

  • Feb 01, 2024 01:22 AM IST
    21' EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Timo Werner (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rodrigo Bentancur.

  • Feb 01, 2024 01:20 AM IST
    20' EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Destiny Udogie (Tottenham Hotspur).

  • Feb 01, 2024 01:20 AM IST
    20' EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score: free kick won

    Christian Nørgaard (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • Feb 01, 2024 01:18 AM IST
    17' EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score: yellow card

    Christian Nørgaard (Brentford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  • Feb 01, 2024 01:18 AM IST
    17' EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score: free kick won

    Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • Feb 01, 2024 01:18 AM IST
    17' EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Christian Nørgaard (Brentford).

  • Feb 01, 2024 01:15 AM IST
    15' EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score: goal

    Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 0, Brentford 1. Neal Maupay (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box following a fast break.

  • Feb 01, 2024 01:15 AM IST
    15' EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Ivan Toney (Brentford) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Nørgaard.

  • Feb 01, 2024 01:14 AM IST
    12' EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score: offside

    Offside, Brentford. Mathias Jensen is caught offside.

  • Feb 01, 2024 01:12 AM IST
    11' EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Destiny Udogie.

  • Feb 01, 2024 01:10 AM IST
    10' EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score: free kick won

    Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • Feb 01, 2024 01:10 AM IST
    10' EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Neal Maupay (Brentford).

  • Feb 01, 2024 01:06 AM IST
    5' EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur).

  • Feb 01, 2024 01:06 AM IST
    5' EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score: free kick won

    Keane Lewis-Potter (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • Feb 01, 2024 01:06 AM IST
    5' EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score: free kick won

    James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  • Feb 01, 2024 01:06 AM IST
    5' EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Ivan Toney (Brentford).

  • Feb 01, 2024 01:06 AM IST
    4' EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score: free kick won

    Micky van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  • Feb 01, 2024 01:06 AM IST
    4' EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Ivan Toney (Brentford).

  • Feb 01, 2024 01:04 AM IST
    4' EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dejan Kulusevski.

  • Feb 01, 2024 01:03 AM IST
    2' EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score: free kick won

    Pedro Porro (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • Feb 01, 2024 01:03 AM IST
    2' EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Neal Maupay (Brentford).

  • Feb 01, 2024 01:02 AM IST
    1' EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score: offside

    Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Timo Werner is caught offside.

  • Feb 01, 2024 01:02 AM IST
    1' EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score: free kick won

    Pedro Porro (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • Feb 01, 2024 01:02 AM IST
    1' EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Vitaly Janelt (Brentford).

  • Feb 01, 2024 01:01 AM IST
    EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score: First Half begins

    First Half begins.

  • Feb 01, 2024 12:01 AM IST
    EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score: lineup

    Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI -: Oliver Skipp, Dejan Kulusevski, Cristian Romero, Guglielmo Vicario, Timo Werner, Pedro Porro, Destiny Udogie, Rodrigo Bentancur, Richarlison de Andrade, Micky van de Ven, James Maddison. Brentford Starting XI -: Nathan Collins, Ben Mee, Mathias Jensen, Ethan Pinnock, Mads Roerslev, Christian Nørgaard, Keane Lewis-Potter, Neal Maupay, Ivan Toney, Mark Flekken, Vitaly Janelt

  • Feb 01, 2024 12:01 AM IST
    EPL 2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Score:

    Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford. The match is scheduled to take place today at Tottenham Hotspur home ground, kicking off at 01:00 AM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
