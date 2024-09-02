EPL weekly round-up: No stopping Haaland; Liverpool crush Man United at Old Trafford, tough week for London giants

The English Premier League is getting more intense every week, but one thing that has remained constant so far is Manchester City leading the points table. The defending champions are running riot in the initial stage of the season, with Erling Haaland again showcasing his goal-scoring prowess. Haaland has scored back-to-back hat-tricks to make his goal-scoring tally to 7 in just three matches. In other matches, Brighton have turned out to be one of the most impressive teams in the league, as they played a 1-1 draw against Arsenal last week to move to the third spot in the points table. Meanwhile, things are getting worse for Erik Ten Hag after Manchester United suffered a 0-3 defeat to rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford. Manchester City are currently topping the league, followed by Liverpool. While Arsenal are placed at the fourth spot.(Reuters Images)

No stopping Erling Haaland

The Norwegian striker has taken no time silencing his critics with two hat-tricks in the first three matches as Manchester City remained at the top of the points table. After winning four Premier League titles in a row, Pep Guardiola's magic continues to work, and the opposition is still trying to find a way to get the better of City. New season, same old Manchester City - this has become a cliche story in the league for the past few years, but it is what it is - there is no stopping City and Haaland.

In their last league match, West Ham became their latest victim as Haaland scored an incredible hat-trick and continues to shatter records in English football. Manchester City thrashed West Ham 3-1 to make it three wins in as many matches.

Liverpool thrash Manchester United

The Arne Slot Era has truly begun as Liverpool beat their arch-rivals Manchester United quite comfortably. Apart from City, Liverpool are only the second team to win their first three matches this season. Luis Diaz scored a brace while Mohamed Salah continues his goal-scoring streak at Old Trafford to thrash Manchester United. Things are getting worse for United with every match, and it seems like time is running out for Ten Hag, who was humbled by a journalist in the post-match press conference.

Defensive midfielder Casemiro was the main culprit in United's big loss as his error led to a couple of goals scored by Diaz. Despite spending over £180 million this summer, United are currently placed at the 14th spot with just one win in three matches.

Brighton derail Arsenal; Long way to go for Chelsea

Joao Pedro once again scored a crucial goal for Brighton in the 58th minute to settle for a 1-1 draw against Arsenal. Declan Rice received a double yellow at Emirates as 10-man Arsenal failed to get past their opposition and have slipped down to the fourth spot on the points table.

On the other end, Chelsea also settled for a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace which clearly indicated that they have a long way to go to get back to their best. In their previous match, Enzo Maresca's side netted six goals against Wolves, which raised expectations of the Chelsea fans, but one match later, it just went downhill for the team.

Other Matches

Unai Emery's Aston Villa got the better of recently promoted Leicester City with a 2-1 win at King Power Stadium. Meanwhile, Newcastle beat Tottenham 2-1 and stayed unbeaten on seven points courtesy a 78th-minute winner by Alexander Isak that came against the run of play at St. James' Park.

Brentford eased past the Saints 3-1 with Bryan Mbeumo scoring twice. Everton suffered another gut punch in their final season at Goodison Park as Bournemouth came from 2-0 down after 87 minutes to win 3-2. Ipswich got their first Premier League point in 22 years in a 1-1 draw against Fulham. Honours were also even in a 1-1 draw between Nottingham Forest and Wolves.