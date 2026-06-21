Spain vs Saudi Arabia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain face must-win test after shock draw
Spain vs Saudi Arabia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Follow Live score and updates of Group H clash between Spain and Saudi Arabia in Atlanta.
Spain vs Saudi Arabia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: The 2010 world champions return to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta looking to put their shock opening-day setback behind them and register their first win of the FIFA World Cup 2026 when they take on Saudi Arabia on Saturday. ...Read More
Spain were held to a surprise goalless draw by tournament debutants Cape Verde in their opening Group H fixture. Despite dominating possession and firing 27 attempts at goal, they failed to find a breakthrough. The result not only dented their momentum but also saw them lose their status as the bookmakers' favourites to lift the trophy.
All eyes will once again be on teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, who came off the bench in the 71st minute against Cape Verde amid concerns over a hamstring issue. Spain will hope the Barcelona star is fit enough to play a bigger role as they look to reignite their campaign.
Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, head into the contest full of confidence after earning a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Uruguay in their World Cup opener. The result served as another reminder that the Green Falcons are capable of troubling football's traditional powers.
Spain will certainly not underestimate their opponents. After all, Saudi Arabia were the side that stunned eventual champions Argentina with a famous 2-1 victory at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
With pressure already mounting after their opening slip-up, Spain know anything less than three points could leave them facing a difficult path to the knockout stages.
Follow all the updates here:
- Sun, 21 Jun 2026 09:03:26 pm
Spain vs Saudi Arabia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Saudi Arabia look for another "miracle"
Spain vs Saudi Arabia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: It was under Hervé Renard that Saudi Arabia stunned Argentina with a 2-1 win in their 2022 World Cup opener, and incumbent coach Donis hopes the team can draw inspiration from that miraculous win. “It’s nice to have miracles in football, and we’ve seen it many times. We’ve seen it in the World Cup, we’ve seen it in other tournaments, we’ve seen favourites losing against underdogs,” the Greek coach said. “It’s great to have great memories in our national team, such as the game against Argentina.”
- Sun, 21 Jun 2026 08:59:34 pm
Spain vs Saudi Arabia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Group H scenario
Spain vs Saudi Arabia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: All four teams in the group - Spain, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay and Cape Verde - have a point each from their respective draws in the first round of the league stage. Uruguay stand top of the table due to the highest team conduct score. Saudi Arabia are second, Spain third, and Cape Verde bottom. Given the scenario, all teams have an equal chance of making the Round of 32.
According to the format, the top two teams from each group will automatically make the cut, and they will be joined by eight other best third-placed teams - a first-of-its-kind rule introduced at this World Cup.
- Sun, 21 Jun 2026 08:54:35 pm
Spain vs Saudi Arabia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Team Spain in Atlanta
- Sun, 21 Jun 2026 08:52:57 pm
Spain vs Saudi Arabia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: How does the Saudi Arabia team sheet look?
Spain vs Saudi Arabia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Saudi Arabia. who had recorded their best show in 1994 with a round-of-16 finish, made just two changes - Mohamed Kanno and Abu Alshamat Mohammed replaced by Ali Lajami and Nasser Aldawsari.
- Sun, 21 Jun 2026 08:50:18 pm
Spain vs Saudi Arabia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain starting XI
Spain vs Saudi Arabia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: The former champions have named their starting XI - Unai Simon; Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Pedri, Rodri; Alex Baena, Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo; Mikel Oyarzabal
- Sun, 21 Jun 2026 08:49:02 pm
Spain vs Saudi Arabia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Yamal unlikely for 90 minutes
Spain vs Saudi Arabia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Lamine Yamal has been named in the starting XI, but is unlikely to play for the entire duration of 90 minutes owing to his injury concerns. In the last game, against Cape Verde, he came off the bench in the 71st minute.
“I feel good physically, I’m ready for whatever the boss wants,” Yamal said on Friday in a Spanish television interview.
“It’s very early, it’s unnecessary [to play 90 minutes]. I have a process of adaptation. It isn’t the moment to play a full game but I’ll play the minutes the boss wants.”
- Sun, 21 Jun 2026 08:17:21 pm
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of Spain versus Saudi Arabia Group H clash in Atlanta. Stay tuned for more updates!