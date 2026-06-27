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Spain vs Uruguay LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Lamine Yamal aims to stamp authority; Uruguay face must-win territory

By Aditya Maheshwari
Jun 27, 2026 05:25:02 am IST

Spain vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Lamine Yamal in the starting line-up as Spain start firm favourites in group stage clash.

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Spain vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Lamine Yamal aims to stamp authority. (Getty Images via AFP)

Spain vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Updates: We are reaching the knockouts stage of the 48-team tournament, and do-or-die contests are coming up thick and fast. The final round of Group H at the FIFA World Cup 2026 serves up one of the most eagerly anticipated fixtures of the tournament as Spain and Uruguay lock horns in a high-stakes clash. A place in the knockout stage and top spot in the group are potentially on the line, and both former world champions have plenty to play for in what promises to be a fascinating contest. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sat, 27 Jun 2026 05:25:02 am

    Spain vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score: Yamal starts!

    Spain vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score: Lamine Yamal starts for Spain against Uruguay in their World Cup Group H match on Friday, as coach Luis de la Fuente makes three changes from the side which beat Saudi Arabia 4-0. Marcos Llorente comes into the Spain defence in place of Pedro Porro, while Mikel Merino and Alex Baena replace Dani Olmo and Nico Williams, who both drop to the bench.

  • Sat, 27 Jun 2026 05:17:11 am

    Spain vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score: Uruguay starting line-up

    Spain vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score: Uruguay starting line-up - Fernando Muslera; Sebastian Caceres, Guillermo Varela, Mathias Olivera; Manuel Ugarte, Rodrigo Bentancur, Federico Valverde, Agustin Canobbio, Maxi Araujo, Juan Manuel Sanabria; Darwin Nunez.

  • Sat, 27 Jun 2026 05:11:42 am

    Spain vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score: Spain starting line-up

    Spain vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score: Spain starting line-up - Unai Simon; Marcos Llorente, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Cubarsi, Marc Cucurella; Mikel Merino, Alex Baena, Rodri, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal.

  • Sat, 27 Jun 2026 05:06:51 am

    Spain vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Updates: Hello and welcome

    Spain vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Updates: Hello and welcome to our live blog of Spain vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup group stage encounter.

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