Euro 2020: Britain PM Boris Johnson rebuffs Covid concerns raised by Angela Merkel due to increased crowds at Wembley

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has downplayed the Covid concerns at Euro 2020 that were raised by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, during her recent visit to Britain. Merkel had questioned whether the big crowds at the upcoming Euro 2020 semifinal and final matches at Wembley Stadium in London could potentially lead to the spread of Covid-19. (Euro 2020 Full Coverage)

In response, Johnson, who was speaking at a joint news conference besides Merkel, said that he is not planning to order a reduction in the crowd in the upcoming Euro 2020 football matches at Wembley.

"Of course we'll follow the scientific guidance and the advice if we receive any such suggestion," Johnson said, in reply to a question posed by the media at the press conference.

"But at the moment... the position is very clear in the UK, which is that we have certain events which we can put on in a very careful and controlled manner with testing of everybody who goes there," he added.

According to a pilot scheme announced last week, over 60,000 fans will be allowed to attend the semi-finals and final of Euro 2020. The previous games played at Wembley in Euro 2020 had allowed only 20,000 fans to be in attendance for the matches.

Merkel, during the press conference, said she was worried about UEFA's decision to allow bigger crowds at football matches at a time when European countries are seeing a spike in the coronavirus cases due to the Delta variant.

"I am worried and skeptical about whether this is good," Merkel had said.