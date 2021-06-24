Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Euro 2020: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes joint all-time international top-scorer
football

Euro 2020: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes joint all-time international top-scorer

Ronaldo scored a first-half penalty to put Portugal 1-0 ahead and he struck again from the spot in the second half to make it 2-2.
AFP |
UPDATED ON JUN 24, 2021 02:39 AM IST
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo gestures during the Euro 2020 football match.(AP)

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 109th goal for Portugal in Wednesday's Euro 2020 game against France to equal former Iran striker Ali Daei's all-time international record.

The 36-year-old Ronaldo, the leading scorer in European Championship history, converted his second penalty of the game in Budapest to match the record in his 178th international appearance.

Ronaldo is the first player to appear at five editions of the tournament and has scored five times in three Group F games.

The Juventus striker has now scored 14 European Championship goals, five more than French great Michel Platini, who netted nine times when he led France to glory in 1984.

Ronaldo netted his first international goal in a 2-1 loss to Greece in the opening game of Euro 2004 in Portugal, where the hosts later lost to Greece 1-0 in the final.

Daei, nicknamed the 'Shariar' (King in Persian), scored a remarkable 109 goals in 149 appearances for Iran between 1993 and 2006, an achievement many thought would never be matched.

Daei has said on several occasions that he would be "delighted" if Ronaldo broke his record, as he believes the Juventus striker ranks among the best three players in history, alongside Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona.

"Records are made to be broken," Daei told Khabar Online news agency in 2018.

"Ronaldo really has the qualities to do it. I have a lot of respect for him. He is such a great player that it isn't even necessary to sing his praises."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uefa euro 2020 euro 2020
TRENDING NEWS

Dog comforts sister who hates car rides, their pics are smile inducing

Brothers from San Francisco cover over 800-meter-long highline, set record

Man glides around Times Square on drone. Viral video sparks several reactions

Did you notice the lizard in this pic of a rose? Netizens find it adorable
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP