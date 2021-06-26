Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Euro 2020: Dolberg double powers Denmark past Wales into quarters
football

Euro 2020: Dolberg double powers Denmark past Wales into quarters

Forward Kasper Dolberg struck in each half while Joakim Maehle and Martin Braithwaite also got in on the act late on as Denmark overpowered Wales to win 4-0 and reach the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 on Saturday.
Reuters |
UPDATED ON JUN 26, 2021 11:53 PM IST
Denmark's Kasper Dolberg, center, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Euro 2020 round of 16 match between Wales and Denmark at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands.(AP)

Dolberg, making his first start of the tournament, gave his side the lead with a fine individual goal in the 27th minute, curling into the top corner from outside the area.

HIGHLIGHTS: WAL 0-4 DEN

He doubled Denmark's advantage in Amsterdam early in the second half, ruthlessly pouncing on a loose ball after Wales failed to clear a cross following a galloping run down the right wing from Dolberg's strike partner Martin Braithwaite.

Braithwaite missed a glaring opportunity to add to Denmark's lead but Maehle sealed the win in the 88th minute.

Wales' frustrations spilled over when Harry Wilson was sent off for a wild tackle on Maehle in added time.

Braithwaite finally got the goal he had craved by netting at the death, though he had to wait for the goal to be awarded following a lengthy VAR review.

Denmark head to Baku next Saturday to face either the Netherlands or Czech Republic in the last eight while Wales, who reached the semi-finals at Euro 2016, are heading home.

