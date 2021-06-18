Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Euro 2020 England vs Scotland Live Streaming in India: When and where to watch on TV and online

UEFA Euro 2020 England vs Scotland Live Streaming in India: All you need to know about live streaming details on Sony Liv, match timings, venue for Euro Cup 2020 Match Today between England vs Scotland.
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 04:39 PM IST
UEFA Euro 2020 England vs Scotland Live Streaming in India(AP)

UEFA EURO 2020, England vs Scotland Live Streaming: The two neighbouring countries will battle it out in Euro 2020. England and Scotland have been fiercest of rivals on a football field for many years, with the former often getting the better of the other one. But Scotland will be eager to get one over England and hamper their chances of qualifying for Round of 16. (Euro 2020 Full Coverage)

Here’s all you need to know about England vs Scotland UEFA EURO 2020 Live Streaming:

Where is the UEFA EURO 2020 match between England vs Scotland taking place?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between England vs Scotland will take place at Wembley Stadium, in London, England.

At what time does the UEFA EURO 2020 match between England vs Scotland begin?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between England vs Scotland begins late night at 12:30 PM IST on Friday (June 18th).

Where and how to watch live coverage of UEFA EURO 2020 match between England vs Scotland?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between England vs Scotland will be aired live on Sony Sports Network Channels – Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4, in India.

How to watch UEFA EURO 2020 match between England vs Scotland online?

The online streaming of the UEFA EURO 2020 match between England vs Scotland will be available on Sony LIV in India. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the UEFA EURO 2020 match between England vs Scotland match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/football/.

