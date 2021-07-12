Euro 2020 final: Tom Cruise's fist bump to David Beckham after Shaw's goal gets Twitter talking - WATCH

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise and football legend David Beckham shared an amazing moment of camaraderie during the Euro 2020 final between Italy and England at the Wembley Stadium in London. The moment came in the early stages of the match when Luke Shaw opened the scoring to put England in front in less than two minutes.

Cruise and Beckham gave a fist-bump to each other after Shaw scored as England took a 1-0 lead in the match. Shaw's goal was the fastest goal ever in the final of European Championship.

Twitterati was quick to talk about the moment as two of the most famous people on the face of the planet met each other.

Shaw scored 1 minute, 57 seconds into the match against Italy at Wembley Stadium.

Euro 2020, Italy vs England - LIVE!

It was the fifth fastest ever scored in the history of the tournament and the third fastest at Euro 2020.

The previous fastest goal scored in a European Championship final was in 1964 when Chus Pereda scored for Spain 5:17 into the match against the Soviet Union. Spain won 2-1.

(With AP inputs)