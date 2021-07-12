Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Euro 2020 final: Tom Cruise's fist bump to David Beckham after Shaw's goal gets Twitter talking - WATCH
football

Euro 2020 final: Tom Cruise's fist bump to David Beckham after Shaw's goal gets Twitter talking - WATCH

Luke Shaw scored an early goal in the final of the Euro 2020 Championship final between Italy and England.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 12, 2021 01:53 AM IST
Tom Cruise and David Beckham met each other during Euro 2020 final.(Twitter/AP)

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise and football legend David Beckham shared an amazing moment of camaraderie during the Euro 2020 final between Italy and England at the Wembley Stadium in London. The moment came in the early stages of the match when Luke Shaw opened the scoring to put England in front in less than two minutes.

Cruise and Beckham gave a fist-bump to each other after Shaw scored as England took a 1-0 lead in the match. Shaw's goal was the fastest goal ever in the final of European Championship.

Twitterati was quick to talk about the moment as two of the most famous people on the face of the planet met each other.

Shaw scored 1 minute, 57 seconds into the match against Italy at Wembley Stadium.

Euro 2020, Italy vs England - LIVE!

It was the fifth fastest ever scored in the history of the tournament and the third fastest at Euro 2020.

The previous fastest goal scored in a European Championship final was in 1964 when Chus Pereda scored for Spain 5:17 into the match against the Soviet Union. Spain won 2-1.

(With AP inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
euro 2020 uefa euro 2020
TRENDING NEWS

Glass octopus with transparent skin captured on camera. Rare video goes viral

Healthcare workers in J&K cross river to carry out door-to-door vaccination

Mumbai Police’s 'walk away from the talk' post leaves people chuckling

Video shows how this 87-year-old grandma supported her transgender granddaughter
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Prices
Zika virus
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP