Euro 2020: Italian midfielder Stefano Sensi's participation in doubt

Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 24, 2021 07:32 PM IST
Italy's Stefano Sensi.(REUTERS)

Italy midfielder Stefano Sensi's involvement in Euro 2020 is in doubt after he picked up a thigh injury during Inter Milan’s win over Udinese on Sunday.

The 25-year-old, who was named in Roberto Mancini’s 33-man preliminary Azzurri squad last week, limped off in the first half of the 5-1 win on the final day of the Serie A season.

“The tests revealed that the midfielder has suffered an adductor injury in his right thigh. His condition will be reassessed in the coming days,” read an Inter Milan statement on Monday.

Sensi, whose season has been disrupted by injury problems, scored in his country’s most recent game, a 2-0 FIFA World Cup qualifying win against Lithuania in March.

Italy face Turkey in the opening game of Euro 2020 at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico on June 11, before facing Switzerland and Wales in Group A.

(Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

