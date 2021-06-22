Euro 2020 Highlights, Czech Republic vs England: England top Group D after 1-0 win over Czech Republic

UEFA Euro 2020 Football Highlights, Czech Republic vs England: England top Group D after 1-0 win over Czech Republic. Raheem Sterling gave England an early lead as he headed in a cross from Jack Grealish in the goal. By default, England and Czech Republic are already through to the Round of 16 with both teams having 4 points each. So, this battle is to attain the top-place finish in Group D.





