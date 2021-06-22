UEFA Euro 2020 Highlights: Croatia beat Scotland 3-1; Modric, Perisic shine in Hampden
Croatia vs Scotland Highlight, Euro 2020: The game exceeded expectations in the first half. First, Vlasic opened the scoring for Croatia only for Hampden to erupt at Callum McGregor netted the equaliser to take the two sides locked at 1-1 at halftime. A brilliant second half display, including a world-class goal from Luka Modric and a fine header from Ivan Perisic, secured Croatia a 3-1 victory and booked their berth in the Round of 16.
JUN 23, 2021 02:25 AM IST
FULL TIME AND CROATIA WIN
PEEP! PEEP! PEEP! Croatia beat Scotland 3-1 to advance to the Round of 16 from Group A with Czech Republic and England. Modric and Co broke England's heart 3 years ago and today, they break Scotland's heart.
JUN 23, 2021 02:20 AM IST
STOPPAGE TIME
FOUR ADDED MINUTES
JUN 23, 2021 02:12 AM IST
SUBS FOR SCOTLAND:
84' Adams replaced by Nisbet.
Patterson comes on for O'Donnell
JUN 23, 2021 02:09 AM IST
And Perisic is off
80' Croatia subs off Perisic for Ante Rebic.
JUN 23, 2021 02:07 AM IST
GOOOALLL, 3-1
77' GOOOAOOOOOLLLL!!! WHAT A GOAL FROM PERISIC!!! HE SCORES AT HAMPDEN. HE IS SCOTLAND'S HEARTBREAKER. CROATIA SURELY THROUGH NOW. A brilliant delivery from the right corner post. It's flat to the near post. Perisic beats Tierney and gets the faintest of touch to head the ball at an angle to the far post. 3-1
JUN 23, 2021 02:04 AM IST
Sub for Croatia
76' Ivanusec replaces Vlasic
JUN 23, 2021 02:02 AM IST
BLAZED OVER
74' OVER! Fraser blazes over from outside the box after he finds space
JUN 23, 2021 02:00 AM IST
SUBS
70' Scotland- 2nd change for the Scotts, as Fraser comes on for Armstrong
Croatia- Barisic replaces Gavardiol
JUN 23, 2021 01:58 AM IST
TEMPERS FLARE
69' FREEKICK TO CROATIA after Vlasic goes to ground from a Robertson challenge. They exchange a few words.
JUN 23, 2021 01:52 AM IST
CROATIA LEAD
62' GOOOOOOOOALLLL! MODRIC WITH ONE OF THE BEST GOALS OF THE TOURNAMENT SO FAR. They say that the best deliver when most needed. Wow. From a Croat corner, the ball is rolled to Modric outside the box. Luka Modric hands Croats the lead with moment of genuine world-class quality. What a finish from the outside of his right boot, curling the box from wide and into the net.
JUN 23, 2021 01:48 AM IST
OH MCGINNNN
59' MCGINNNN AND MISSES! OH, BOY! HOW DID HE MISS? They advance down the left and Armstrong puts in a lovely delivery early to far post. Incoming McGinn looks to go with the outside of his left boot instead of trusting his preferred right foot. How costly will this prove?
JUN 23, 2021 01:45 AM IST
WHAT A SAVE
56' WHAT A SAVE! Perisic get on the end of a peach of a through lob from none other than Modric, he takes the shot but is denied by Marshall, who had charged off his line.
JUN 23, 2021 01:43 AM IST
CORNER FOR CROATIA
53' O'Donnell concedes a corner after McTominay brilliantly steals the ball of Kovacic. Nothing comes off the ensuing corner.
JUN 23, 2021 01:39 AM IST
Croatia vs Scotland
50' CLOSE BUT HURT! Gvardiol finds himself one-on-one with Scotland goalkeeper D. Marshall, who comes off his line to make the save, after released by Brozovic. Because of the poor first touch, Gvardiol is second best and in a desperate attempt to get contact, he collides with Marshall. Both okay now.
JUN 23, 2021 01:37 AM IST
Pressure
49' Excellent pressure from McGinn, forcing an error to win the ball back again. But most of it is in the middle third so far.
JUN 23, 2021 01:34 AM IST
SECOND HALF BEGINS
45+1' Croatia set the ball rolling once again. 45 minutes of raw emotion. No HT changes on either ends. Who will it be?
JUN 23, 2021 01:18 AM IST
HALFTIME IN HAMPDEN!
PEEPP! Phew, the referee's whistle brings a pulsating first half to an end with both teams tied at 1-1.
JUN 23, 2021 01:17 AM IST
UEFA Euro 2020
2 minutes added on
JUN 23, 2021 01:16 AM IST
SO LOUD!
Hampden has erupted. Coming to the goal, Roberston's cross is mishandled by Adams but the ball is half cleared to McGregor, at the edge of the box. He takes a great first touch before rifling the ball into the back of the net. WOW
JUN 23, 2021 01:13 AM IST
EQUALIZER!!
42' GOOOOOAOLLLLLL!!! MCGREGOR SCORES FOR THE FIRST TIME IN INTERNATIONAL FOOTBALL AND WHAT A TIME TO SCORE! First goal in this tournament and first in over 23 years. Wow.
JUN 23, 2021 01:12 AM IST
DANGEROUS`
40' Perisic cuts in from the right, onto his right foot and goes for the post. But the ball sails well over the goal.
JUN 23, 2021 01:05 AM IST
YELLOW
35' AND MCKENNA GETS A YELLOW! Tries to catch up to the speed of the game. He is penalised for impeding Brozovic.
JUN 23, 2021 01:03 AM IST
Croatia vs Scotland Euro 2020
33' INJURY SUB: Grant Hanley, who is down with a calf injury, is replaced by Scott Mckenna
JUN 23, 2021 12:59 AM IST
YELLOW
27' YELLOW FOR LOVREN as he brings down Adams with a wild swing, quite literally.
JUN 23, 2021 12:57 AM IST
INTENSE!
25' OH WHAT A PASSAGE OF PLAY! It had everything. WOW! Scotland respond and almost equalise. Armstrong lobs the ball to the far post from the right and McGinn heads the ball across goal. Neither Dykes or Adams can get there.
Then, Robertson wins it back as Modric, of all people, lose possession. McGinn from 12 yards out, fails to beat Livakovic through a forest of bodies.
JUN 23, 2021 12:49 AM IST
CROATIA SCORE
17' GOOOALLLL! Croatia draw first blood.Vlasic nets the ball home to give the Croats a 1-0 lead over Scotland. Coming to the goal, it was a lovely diagonal ball from the back and Perisic heads the ball back to Vlasic, who from six yards out, chests the ball down and slots it home.
JUN 23, 2021 12:49 AM IST
England lead
ENGLAND SCORE: In the other game, Sterling scores to give England a 1-0 lead
JUN 23, 2021 12:45 AM IST
Scotland on fire!
14' SAVE! Adams out to O'Donnell on the right flank, in space, but his first-time cross is straight into the hands of Livakovic.
JUN 23, 2021 12:44 AM IST
Croatia vs Scotland
11' WIDE!! Dykes plays the ball to Adams from the goal kick and the latter shoos from 25 yards out on the right. The ball drags wide. He wants a corner but referee says nothing doing.
JUN 23, 2021 12:38 AM IST
ADAMMMSSS...ALMOST
7' OH WHAT A CHANCE! McGinn puts in a gorgeous ball from the left and off his weaker foot. The ball floats over Vida and meets Adams, who fails to score from 4 yards outs. The Croat keeper gets a touch and it's corner for the Scotland but nothing comes off it.
JUN 23, 2021 12:35 AM IST
12,000 BUT SO LOUD
5' Hard to believe that only 12,000 fans are present in the stadium. They are so loud that the commentators are barely audible.
JUN 23, 2021 12:32 AM IST
CORNERS
1' Two back-to-back corners for Scotland. Robertson swings the ball in from the right. First ball is headed behind by Perisic, second one is punched away by Croatia defender Livakovic.
JUN 23, 2021 12:31 AM IST
KICKOFF!
KICKOFF! The Group D clash between Scotland and Croatia gets underway. Remember, a win will see Scotland go through to the knockout phase of a major tournament for the first time.
JUN 23, 2021 12:25 AM IST
OUT THEY COME
The players and referees walk out. National athems follow
JUN 23, 2021 12:19 AM IST
DO SCOTLAND HAVE A CHANCE?
Victory over Croatia will be sufficient for Scotland to progress either as group runners-up or as one of the four best third-placed finishers.
Were Scotland to win and England and the Czechs draw, Scotland would finish third. They could then face either Netherlands, the winner of Group E (Sweden, Slovakia or Spain) in Glasgow on Tuesday June 29 or the winner of Group B (Belgium).
If they finish second, they would face the runners-up from Group E - Spain, Sweden, Poland or Slovakia.
JUN 23, 2021 12:18 AM IST
Right then.
We are just a few minutes away from kickoff. Let's remind you of the group situation now
JUN 23, 2021 12:02 AM IST
STAT ATTACK
Croatia have never beaten Scotland in their five previous meetings (D3 L2). In fact, France (8 games) and Portugal (7) are the only teams the Croats have faced on more occasions without ever securing a victory.
JUN 22, 2021 11:52 PM IST
Euro 2020:
Current position in table:
Croatia- 3rd with 1 point from 2 games
Scotland- 4th with 1 point from 2 games.
Both teams will not finish in top 2 and will fight for the third spot
JUN 22, 2021 11:50 PM IST
Host of changes for Croatia
Vlasic, Juranovic, Brozovic and Petkovic replace Vrsaljko, Kramaric and Rebic.
JUN 22, 2021 11:47 PM IST
Croatia playing XI:
Livakovic, Juranovic, Lovren, Vida, Gvardiol, Kovacic, Brozovic, Perisic, Modric, Vlasic, Petkovic
Subs: Kalinic, Sluga, Vrsaljko, Barisic, Caleta-Car, Breaklo, Kramaric, Budimir, Pasalic, Rebic, Badelj, Ivanusec
JUN 22, 2021 11:47 PM IST
Scotland playing XI:
Marshall, McTominay, Hanley, Tierney, O'Donnell, Armstrong, McTominay, McGregor, McGinn, Robertson, Adams, Dykes
Subs: Gordon, McLaughlin, Christie, Fleck, Gallagher, Cooper, Turnbull, Nisbet, Fraser, Patterson, Forrest, McKenna
JUN 22, 2021 07:34 PM IST
Euro 2020, Croatia vs Scotland - LIVE!
Hello and welcome to our live blog on Euro 2020, Croatia vs Scotland match. The match is expected to be a thriller with both teams having the chance to qualify and reach Round of 16 with a win. Who will come out on top?
