Euro 2020 Highlights, Finland vs Belgium: Belgium beat Finland 2-0, finish at top position in Group B
Euro 2020 Highlights, Finland vs Belgium: Belgium beat Finland 2-0 to finish on top position in Group B. Romelu Lukaku scored a goal in the 83rd minute. Lukáš Hrádecký scored own goal to give Belgium lead. Lukaku's goal in the 65th minute was disallowed by the VAR. Kevin de Bruyne, Lukaku and Eden Hazard stitched together several attacking sequences in the first half but were unable to breach through Finland defence.
Follow Highlights of Euro 2020, Finland vs Belgium
Follow all the updates here:
-
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 02:15 AM
FT: Finland 0-2 Belgium
It is full time and Belgium's 2-0 win has also led to Denmark qualifying for Round of 16 despite two defeats.
-
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 02:14 AM
88' Finland 0-2 Belgium
As it stands, Russia are getting eliminated while Belgium and Denmark will be through.
-
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 02:09 AM
82' Finland 0-2 Belgium
GOAL! Lukaku has tucked it in! And now it is clear Belgium will win the match 2-0. Finland might be getting eliminated here.
-
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 02:07 AM
81' Finland 0-1 Belgium
Pukki's shot was blocked by Denayer and it went over the goal post.
-
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 02:04 AM
77' Finland 0-1 Belgium
Current situation - if the scoreline remains same:
1st place - Belgium
2nd place - Denmark
3rd place - Russia
4th place - Finland
-
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 02:02 AM
74' Finland 0-1 Belgium
GOALLL! Belgium break through and it is an own goal from Hradecky. Witsel heads in a corner from de Bruyne, it hits goalpost, reflects back to Hradecky hand and goes to goal.
-
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 01:57 AM
70' Finland 0-0 Belgium
Over on the other side, Russia are back in contest as Artem Dzyuba has scored from the penalty spot.
-
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 01:53 AM
65' Finland 0-0 Belgium
GOALLLL! Lukaku has hammered Belgium to 1-0 lead and that means Denmark may finish in 2nd position.
OH NO VAR RULED IT OUT! NO GOAL!!
-
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 01:51 AM
63' Finland 0-0 Belgium
SHOT! Hazard has a shot on target once again but he was denied by Finland keeper. FIN 0-0 BEL
-
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 01:49 AM
62' Finland 0-0 Belgium
SHOT! Finland get a shot on target but it was straight to Courtoius.
-
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 01:45 AM
58' Finland 0-0 Belgium
CORNER! De Bruyne sends it in and Eden Hazard has hit the kick straight to goalkeeper.
-
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 01:41 AM
53' Finland 0-0 Belgium
CHANCE! Eden Hazard takes a shot, but it went a few meteres away from the goalkeeper.
-
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 01:40 AM
52' Finland 0-0 Belgium
CHANCE! Kevin de Bruyne entered the Finland box and tried to pass along a few string of passes to get a goal going. But there was no finish.
-
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 01:36 AM
49' Finland 0-0 Belgium
CORNER! De Bruyne takes a corner kick but Finnish defenders were on it straight away. No danger
-
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 01:26 AM
2nd half: Finland 0-0 Belgium
The 2nd half begins. Can Lukaku and de Bruyne find a winner?
-
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 01:17 AM
HT: Finland 0-0 Belgium
It's half time and despite several attempts, Belgium have been unable to get a goal in the first half. Finland 0-0 Belgium
-
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 01:08 AM
38' Finland 0-0 Belgium
CHANCE! De Bruyne crosses it to Lukaky inside the box, but the Belgium striker heads it to the keeper.
-
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 01:01 AM
31' Finland 0-0 Belgium
CHANCE! A well-scripted movement inside the Finland box almost opened up the scoring for Belgium.
-
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 12:57 AM
27' Finland 0-0 Belgium
Finland stitching together a forward movement but Belgium defending well.
-
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 12:53 AM
23' Finland 0-0 Belgium
CHANCE! Kevin de Bruyne breaks throrugh and almost sees Finland defence scoring an own goal.
-
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 12:50 AM
20' Finland 0-0 Belgium
Belgium are unable to break Finland defence and Lukaku has taken down Toivio.
-
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 12:46 AM
16' Finland 0-0 Belgium
CHANCE! Lukaku gets a pass from De Bruyne, and he takes a shot, but misses. He was offside anyways.
-
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 12:44 AM
13' Finland 0-0 Belgium
CHANCE! De Bruyne whipped a ball inside the box, hoping for a Belgium head to tuck it in. But no one was there.
-
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 12:40 AM
10' Finland 0-0 Belgium
Finland are doing well to restrict Belgium in their own half, and now they have got the possession. Good competition.
-
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 12:36 AM
6' Finland 0-0 Belgium
As expected Belgium are keeping the possession but are not showing any real emergency to get the goal.
-
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 12:33 AM
3' Finland 0-0 Belgium
Belgium are keeping possession in the early goings, and rotating ball around Finland box.
-
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 12:31 AM
1' Finland 0-0 Belgium
Are you looking for updates from Russia vs Denmark, Euro 2020 match - We got you sorted!
-
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 12:22 AM
KICKOFF: Finland 0-0 Belgium
KICKOFF! The play begins between Finland and Belgium as the ball sets rolling.
-
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 12:13 AM
Euro 2020, Finland vs Belgium - LIVE!
The players are out in the middle for the National Anthems. Belgium vs
-
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 12:06 AM
Belgium make eight changes
Belgium have made eight changes in their team. De Bruyne is starting.
-
Mon, 21 Jun 2021 11:58 PM
Group B: Scenario explained
Belgium: Belgium are already through to the Round of 16. A win over Finland will confirm a top spot in Group B, which they may attain even with a draw.
Russia: Russia will be through with a win against Denmark, or with a draw if Finland fail to beat Belgium.
Finland: Finland will progress with a win, or a draw if Russia lose to Denmark.
Denmark: Can finish second if they beat Russia and Finland lose against Belgium, but goal difference will play a role here.
-
Mon, 21 Jun 2021 11:42 PM
Belgium Starting XI
Belgium (3-4-3)
Starting XI: Courtois, Boyata, Denayer, Vermaelen, Trossard, De Bruyne, Witsel, Chadli, Doku, Hazard, Lukaku
Subs: Mignolet, Sels, Vertonghen, Tielemans, Carrasco, Mertens, Meunier, Vanaken, Dendoncker, Benteke, Batshuayi, Praet
-
Mon, 21 Jun 2021 11:41 PM
Finland Starting XI
Finland (3-5-2)
Starting XI: Lukas Hradecky; Joona Toivio, Paulus Arajuuri, Daniel O'Shaughnessy; Jukka Raitala, Tim Sparv (capt), Robin Lod, Glen Kamara, Jere Uronen; Teemu Pukki, Joel Pohjanpalo
Subs: Joronen, Jaakkola, Vaisanen, Taylor, Jensen, Schuller, Soiri, Alho, Kauko, Valakari, Ivanov, Forss
-
Mon, 21 Jun 2021 06:36 PM
Euro 2020 Live Score, Finland vs Belgium - LIVE!
Hello and welcome to our live blog on Euro 2020, Finland vs Belgium match. Belgium are in a prime position to finish the group on top with 6 points and a +4 Goal Difference. Can Finland cause an upset?