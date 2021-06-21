Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Euro 2020 Highlights, Finland vs Belgium: Belgium beat Finland 2-0, finish at top position in Group B
Euro 2020 Football Highlights, Finland vs Belgium(AP)

Euro 2020 Highlights, Finland vs Belgium: Belgium beat Finland 2-0, finish at top position in Group B

Euro 2020 Football Highlights, Finland vs Belgium: Romelu Lukaku doubled Belgium's lead. Lukáš Hrádecký scored own goal to give Belgium lead. Belgium finish Group B on top of the table. Follow Highlights of Euro 2020, Finland vs Belgium.
READ FULL STORY
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 22, 2021 02:26 AM IST

Euro 2020 Highlights, Finland vs Belgium: Belgium beat Finland 2-0 to finish on top position in Group B. Romelu Lukaku scored a goal in the 83rd minute. Lukáš Hrádecký scored own goal to give Belgium lead. Lukaku's goal in the 65th minute was disallowed by the VAR. Kevin de Bruyne, Lukaku and Eden Hazard stitched together several attacking sequences in the first half but were unable to breach through Finland defence.


Follow Highlights of Euro 2020, Finland vs Belgium

Follow all the updates here:

  • Tue, 22 Jun 2021 02:15 AM

    FT: Finland 0-2 Belgium

    It is full time and Belgium's 2-0 win has also led to Denmark qualifying for Round of 16 despite two defeats.

  • Tue, 22 Jun 2021 02:14 AM

    88' Finland 0-2 Belgium

    As it stands, Russia are getting eliminated while Belgium and Denmark will be through.

  • Tue, 22 Jun 2021 02:09 AM

    82' Finland 0-2 Belgium

    GOAL! Lukaku has tucked it in! And now it is clear Belgium will win the match 2-0. Finland might be getting eliminated here.

  • Tue, 22 Jun 2021 02:07 AM

    81' Finland 0-1 Belgium

    Pukki's shot was blocked by Denayer and it went over the goal post.

  • Tue, 22 Jun 2021 02:04 AM

    77' Finland 0-1 Belgium

    Current situation - if the scoreline remains same:


    1st place - Belgium

    2nd place - Denmark

    3rd place - Russia

    4th place - Finland

  • Tue, 22 Jun 2021 02:02 AM

    74' Finland 0-1 Belgium

    GOALLL! Belgium break through and it is an own goal from Hradecky. Witsel heads in a corner from de Bruyne, it hits goalpost, reflects back to Hradecky hand and goes to goal.

  • Tue, 22 Jun 2021 01:57 AM

    70' Finland 0-0 Belgium

    Over on the other side, Russia are back in contest as Artem Dzyuba has scored from the penalty spot.

  • Tue, 22 Jun 2021 01:53 AM

    65' Finland 0-0 Belgium

    GOALLLL! Lukaku has hammered Belgium to 1-0 lead and that means Denmark may finish in 2nd position.


    OH NO VAR RULED IT OUT! NO GOAL!!

  • Tue, 22 Jun 2021 01:51 AM

    63' Finland 0-0 Belgium

    SHOT! Hazard has a shot on target once again but he was denied by Finland keeper. FIN 0-0 BEL

  • Tue, 22 Jun 2021 01:49 AM

    62' Finland 0-0 Belgium

    SHOT! Finland get a shot on target but it was straight to Courtoius.

  • Tue, 22 Jun 2021 01:45 AM

    58' Finland 0-0 Belgium

    CORNER! De Bruyne sends it in and Eden Hazard has hit the kick straight to goalkeeper.

  • Tue, 22 Jun 2021 01:41 AM

    53' Finland 0-0 Belgium

    CHANCE! Eden Hazard takes a shot, but it went a few meteres away from the goalkeeper.

  • Tue, 22 Jun 2021 01:40 AM

    52' Finland 0-0 Belgium

    CHANCE! Kevin de Bruyne entered the Finland box and tried to pass along a few string of passes to get a goal going. But there was no finish.

  • Tue, 22 Jun 2021 01:36 AM

    49' Finland 0-0 Belgium

    CORNER! De Bruyne takes a corner kick but Finnish defenders were on it straight away. No danger

  • Tue, 22 Jun 2021 01:26 AM

    2nd half: Finland 0-0 Belgium

    The 2nd half begins. Can Lukaku and de Bruyne find a winner?

  • Tue, 22 Jun 2021 01:17 AM

    HT: Finland 0-0 Belgium

    It's half time and despite several attempts, Belgium have been unable to get a goal in the first half. Finland 0-0 Belgium

  • Tue, 22 Jun 2021 01:08 AM

    38' Finland 0-0 Belgium

    CHANCE! De Bruyne crosses it to Lukaky inside the box, but the Belgium striker heads it to the keeper.

  • Tue, 22 Jun 2021 01:01 AM

    31' Finland 0-0 Belgium

    CHANCE! A well-scripted movement inside the Finland box almost opened up the scoring for Belgium.

  • Tue, 22 Jun 2021 12:57 AM

    27' Finland 0-0 Belgium

    Finland stitching together a forward movement but Belgium defending well.

  • Tue, 22 Jun 2021 12:53 AM

    23' Finland 0-0 Belgium

    CHANCE! Kevin de Bruyne breaks throrugh and almost sees Finland defence scoring an own goal.

  • Tue, 22 Jun 2021 12:50 AM

    20' Finland 0-0 Belgium

    Belgium are unable to break Finland defence and Lukaku has taken down Toivio.

  • Tue, 22 Jun 2021 12:46 AM

    16' Finland 0-0 Belgium

    CHANCE! Lukaku gets a pass from De Bruyne, and he takes a shot, but misses. He was offside anyways.

  • Tue, 22 Jun 2021 12:44 AM

    13' Finland 0-0 Belgium

    CHANCE! De Bruyne whipped a ball inside the box, hoping for a Belgium head to tuck it in. But no one was there.

  • Tue, 22 Jun 2021 12:40 AM

    10' Finland 0-0 Belgium

    Finland are doing well to restrict Belgium in their own half, and now they have got the possession. Good competition.

  • Tue, 22 Jun 2021 12:36 AM

    6' Finland 0-0 Belgium

    As expected Belgium are keeping the possession but are not showing any real emergency to get the goal.

  • Tue, 22 Jun 2021 12:33 AM

    3' Finland 0-0 Belgium

    Belgium are keeping possession in the early goings, and rotating ball around Finland box.

  • Tue, 22 Jun 2021 12:31 AM

    1' Finland 0-0 Belgium

    Are you looking for updates from Russia vs Denmark, Euro 2020 match - We got you sorted!


    Russia vs Denmark, Euro 2020 - LIVE!

  • Tue, 22 Jun 2021 12:22 AM

    KICKOFF: Finland 0-0 Belgium

    KICKOFF! The play begins between Finland and Belgium as the ball sets rolling.

  • Tue, 22 Jun 2021 12:13 AM

    Euro 2020, Finland vs Belgium - LIVE!

    The players are out in the middle for the National Anthems. Belgium vs

  • Tue, 22 Jun 2021 12:06 AM

    Belgium make eight changes

    Belgium have made eight changes in their team. De Bruyne is starting.

  • Mon, 21 Jun 2021 11:58 PM

    Group B: Scenario explained

    Belgium: Belgium are already through to the Round of 16. A win over Finland will confirm a top spot in Group B, which they may attain even with a draw.


    Russia: Russia will be through with a win against Denmark, or with a draw if Finland fail to beat Belgium.


    Finland: Finland will progress with a win, or a draw if Russia lose to Denmark.


    Denmark: Can finish second if they beat Russia and Finland lose against Belgium, but goal difference will play a role here.

  • Mon, 21 Jun 2021 11:42 PM

    Belgium Starting XI

    Belgium (3-4-3)


    Starting XI: Courtois, Boyata, Denayer, Vermaelen, Trossard, De Bruyne, Witsel, Chadli, Doku, Hazard, Lukaku


    Subs: Mignolet, Sels, Vertonghen, Tielemans, Carrasco, Mertens, Meunier, Vanaken, Dendoncker, Benteke, Batshuayi, Praet

  • Mon, 21 Jun 2021 11:41 PM

    Finland Starting XI

    Finland (3-5-2)

    Starting XI: Lukas Hradecky; Joona Toivio, Paulus Arajuuri, Daniel O'Shaughnessy; Jukka Raitala, Tim Sparv (capt), Robin Lod, Glen Kamara, Jere Uronen; Teemu Pukki, Joel Pohjanpalo


    Subs: Joronen, Jaakkola, Vaisanen, Taylor, Jensen, Schuller, Soiri, Alho, Kauko, Valakari, Ivanov, Forss

  • Mon, 21 Jun 2021 06:36 PM

    Euro 2020 Live Score, Finland vs Belgium - LIVE!

    Hello and welcome to our live blog on Euro 2020, Finland vs Belgium match. Belgium are in a prime position to finish the group on top with 6 points and a +4 Goal Difference. Can Finland cause an upset?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uefa euro 2020 euro 2020
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.