Euro 2020 Highlights: Denmark register memorable 4-1 win against Russia to qualify for R16
Russia vs Denmark Highlights: It was a dreamy night for Denmark in Copenhagen as they beat Russia 4-1 at home to finish second in Group B and qualify for the Round of 16 and save the campaign for Christian Eriksen. Damsgaard scored in the first half before Poulsen scored first in the second. Russia's Dzyuba scored from the penalty spot but Denmark weren't done. Christensen scored a peach of a goal and Maelhe scored two minutes later to secure a memorable win for their country.
Follow highlight sand updates of Euro 2020, Russia vs Denmark
Follow all the updates here:
-
JUN 22, 2021 02:26 AM IST
-
JUN 22, 2021 02:25 AM IST
GAME OVER! DENMARK WIN
FULL-TIME! WOW! You can't make this stuff up. Just wow. What a stunning game of football. Belgium and Denmark go through. Russia go home and Finland will have to wait.
-
JUN 22, 2021 02:19 AM IST
STOPPAGE TIME
90+1' 3 MINUTES ADDED ON
-
JUN 22, 2021 02:10 AM IST
Belgium lead 2-0
COPENHAGEN GOES BONKERS AS THEY HEAR THE NEWS OF BELGIUM DOUBLING THEIR LEAD.
-
JUN 22, 2021 02:09 AM IST
IT'S NOW 4-1
82' GOOOOOOALLLLL!!!!! THIS SHOULD BE IT. MAEHLE SCORES TO MAKE IT 4-1. I can barely keep up. Hojbjerg's runs allows Maehle ato cut in and take the ball to his right foot, who then scores at the near post.
-
JUN 22, 2021 02:06 AM IST
GOOOOALL, DENMAKR LEAD 3-1
80' GOOOOOOOALLLLLLL!!!!! THIS IS FIRE CRACKER FROM CHRISTENSEN. HE SENDS IN A ROCKET THROUGH THE RUSSIAN GOAL. After multiple attempts on goal and a couple of saves, the ball rolls through a forest of legs to Christensen outside the box. The defender charges forward and take a first-time crack at goal. He scores
-
JUN 22, 2021 02:02 AM IST
Belgium score, lead 1-0
76' OH BOY! More noise and this time, Belgium for sure have scored. Last 15 minutes are going to be exciting. This is great news for Denmark because as of now, they stand second
-
JUN 22, 2021 01:57 AM IST
RUSSIA PULL ONE BACK
70' GOOOOALLLLL! RUSSIA MAKE DENMARK PAY. What a penalty from Dzyuba, who lifts the ball over the keeper's legs and slots it in the centre.
-
JUN 22, 2021 01:56 AM IST
FINLAND 0-0 BELGIUM
OH NO! A DOUBLE WHAMMY FOR DENMARK AS LUKAKU'S GOAL IS DISALLOWED
-
JUN 22, 2021 01:55 AM IST
PENALTY FOR RUSSIA
PENALTY!! FOR RUSSIA! Vestergaard clumsily trips Sobolev
-
JUN 22, 2021 01:54 AM IST
BELGIUM LEAD FINLAND 1-0
GOAL! There is a loud cheer in the stadium as they hear the news of Romelu Lukaku giving Belgium a 1-0 lead over Finland. This is good news for Denmark.
-
JUN 22, 2021 01:52 AM IST
Change for Russia
62' Sobolev and Zhemaletdinov on for Ozdoev and Miranchuk.
-
JUN 22, 2021 01:51 AM IST
Goalscorer off
61' AND HE IS SUBBED OFF! That was Poulsen's last touch. He's off for Dolberg and Larsen is on for Wass.
-
JUN 22, 2021 01:47 AM IST
DENMARK SCORE AGAIN
59' GOOOOALLLLLL!! POULSEN SCORES AND HE IS IN TEARS! THIS CITY IS OF STORIES AND DREAMS. Russia with an awful backpass. Zobnin's back pass to the keeper is picked up by Poulsen, who just has to tap it back in.
-
JUN 22, 2021 01:44 AM IST
Delaney booked
57' YELLOW CARD FOR DELANEY. A crude challenge on Zobnin, who was through and past Delaney
-
JUN 22, 2021 01:42 AM IST
WHAT A CHANCE
54' OH, WHAT A CHANCE! Braithwaite should have scored with a first-time attempt. A diagnol ball from Hojbjerg catches Wass on the run and unlocks Russia's defence. Wass' pull-back cannot be controlled by the incoming Braithwaite, who mistimes the volley after taking a touch.
-
JUN 22, 2021 01:39 AM IST
HOJBJERG BACK
52' Hojbjerg comes back in with a bandage around his head
-
JUN 22, 2021 01:37 AM IST
OUCH
49' OUCH! Kudryashov goes down and is receiving treatment after a clash of hands with Hojbjerg as they went up for a header.
-
JUN 22, 2021 01:34 AM IST
SECOND HALF BEGINS
45+1' Denmark get the ball rolling in the second half.
-
JUN 22, 2021 01:33 AM IST
HAVE A LOOK AT THIS
-
JUN 22, 2021 01:28 AM IST
GROUP B RIGHT NOW
As it stands: Finland 0-0 Belgium | Russia 0-1 Denmark
Belgium- 1st with 7 points
Finland- 2nd with 4 points
Denmark- 3rd with 3 points (GD: -1)
Russia- 4th with 3 points (GD: -3)
-
JUN 22, 2021 01:18 AM IST
WHAT A FIRST HALF
45+2' HALFTIME! Group B on the knife's edge as Damsgaards's goal keeps all scenarios alive. This is going to be a fun finish. DO NOT GO ANYWHERE
-
JUN 22, 2021 01:16 AM IST
Stoppage time
45+1' One added minute
-
JUN 22, 2021 01:10 AM IST
DENMARK SCORE
38' GOOOOOALLLLLLL! DENMARK DRAW FIRST BLOOD AND WHAT AN INCREDIBLE GOAL. Damsgaard receives the ball in the cnetre outside the box, he takes a great first touch that takes the ball half a yard away from Dzhikiya. That amount of space is enough for him to curl and dip the ball into the back of the net. WOW
-
JUN 22, 2021 01:05 AM IST
Russia vs Denmark Euro 2020
34' OVER! Golovin finds a it of space right down the centre and he has a crack at goal but the ball sails over goal.
-
JUN 22, 2021 01:04 AM IST
TIME WASTING
33' Again, Russia waste time while taking a throw-in and the crowd boos.
-
JUN 22, 2021 01:01 AM IST
WHAT A STRIKE!
29' HOJBJERG AND ALMOST SCORES! Wow, that is going to wake everyone up. The game's intensity had dipped a little but it's right back up with this thunderous strike from Hojbjerg, that almost beat Russia's keeper Safonov. From 25 yards out, he lets it fly and even a full stretch dive from Safonov would not have been enough had it been on target.
-
JUN 22, 2021 01:00 AM IST
Booking
28' YELLOW! Kudryashov clatters Wass as the pair go up for a header on the halfway line.
-
JUN 22, 2021 12:58 AM IST
CONFERENCE CALL ON THE PITCH?
26' Time wasting from Russia. They win a free-kick deep on the right wing and they take ages to deliver it. The referee issues a warning. Eventually, the ball does land inside the Danish box but harmlessly.
-
JUN 22, 2021 12:53 AM IST
Finland vs Belgium:
Finland and Belgium are also tied at 8-8 currently. Belgium, who are assured of R16 berth, made 8 change to their playing XI today.
-
JUN 22, 2021 12:52 AM IST
Vital touch
21' CORNER FOR RUSSIA. Miranchuk breaks through the centre. He plays it to Zobnin, whose pass is blocked and the balls rolls behind for a corner. But nothing comes off it.
-
JUN 22, 2021 12:50 AM IST
SAVE
18' SAVE! Good save from Schmeichel to deny Russia the breakthrough. Golovin darts through the central midfield and beats a few challenges to shoot at goal but Schmeichel saves it with his legs.
-
JUN 22, 2021 12:44 AM IST
GOOD PLAY
13' FOUL! Vestergaard brings down Dzyuba in a desperate attempt to win the ball back. The Danes had the ball for about a minute, as they looked to attack from both flanks but some good defending from Russia denied them of any result.
-
JUN 22, 2021 12:40 AM IST
BLOCKED
8' CORNER FOR DENMARK. Braithwaite's cross from the right is headed away for a Danish corner by Ozdoyev. But nothing comes off it.
-
JUN 22, 2021 12:38 AM IST
UEFA Euro 2020
6' Maehle's cross from the left is cleared with a header from Kuzyaev as Denmark make early forays. Maehle is involved again but he fails to nail this cross.
-
JUN 22, 2021 12:36 AM IST
EARLY CONTACT
3' OUCH! The battle between Dzyuba and Kjaer will be an interesting one and it has already begun with the latter taking a massive knock.
-
JUN 22, 2021 12:31 AM IST
KICKOFF
1' PEEP! AND HERE WE GO! THE MATCH IS UNDERWAY BY RUSSI
-
JUN 22, 2021 12:29 AM IST
THAT WAS CHILLING
One of the loudest renditions of the Denmark national anthem you'll ever here. They stand in solidarity with Christian Eriksen. Kickoff moments away
-
JUN 22, 2021 12:25 AM IST
NATIONAL ANTHEM TIME
Out come the players. First up, the national anthem of Russia.
Followed by Denmark's/
-
JUN 22, 2021 12:23 AM IST
Finland vs Russia also live
We also have the coverage of the Finland vs Belgium match going on. Follow it live here
-
JUN 22, 2021 12:22 AM IST
Minutes away
We are less than a few minutes away from kick-ff
-
JUN 22, 2021 12:21 AM IST
Head-to-head
Russia and Denmark have met just once, in which Russia won 2-0
-
JUN 22, 2021 12:17 AM IST
FORM GUIDE
RUSSIA-W,L,W,D,L
DENMARK- L,L,W,D,W
-
JUN 22, 2021 12:13 AM IST
Euro 2020
Team News: One change for Russia. Fedor Kudryashov replaces Dmitri Barinov
Denmark unchanged
-
JUN 22, 2021 12:09 AM IST
Denmark Boss says:
Kasper Hjulmand:
"No matter what, we shall go out there and try win the match," said Hjulmand. "It is going to be an unbelievably hard match against Russia. We shouldn't force anything. We all know how hard it is to force things, and we should keep a level head and prevent mistakes."
-
JUN 22, 2021 12:01 AM IST
WALES LOOK ON
Gareth Bale and Wales will meet the runners-up of this group
-
JUN 21, 2021 11:54 PM IST
RIGHT? SO WHAT'S THE GROUP SITUATION NOW?
Belgium beat Denmark 2-1 in their previous to go atop of the group and even if they draw with Finland, they will top the group.
On the other hand, the real fight is between Finland and Russia as both teams are tied at three points but Russia is second currently due to a better goal difference. So, for Russia to go through, they will need to beat Denmark or if Finland do not beat Belgium.
Finland will go through if they win or if Russia lose to Belgium.
And guess what, Denmark still have a chance to finish second. If both Russia and Finland, they could go second but it will depend on the goal difference.
-
JUN 21, 2021 11:48 PM IST
Denmark Playing XI
Starting XI: Schmeichel, Kjaer, Christensen, Vestergaard, Hojbjerg, Wass, Delaney, Maehle, Poulsen, Braithwaite, Damsgaard.
Subs: Zanka, Ronnow, Olsen, Jonas, Wind, Jensen, Norgaard, Larsen, Skov, Dolberg, Cornelius, Andersen.
-
JUN 21, 2021 11:48 PM IST
Russia Starting XI:
Starting XI: Safonov, Dzhikiya, Kudryashov, Diveev, Kuzyaev, Golovin, Zobnin, Ozdoev, Fernandes, Dzyuba, Miranchuk.
Subs: Karavaev, Zabolotny, Sobolev, Semenov, Cheryshev, Zhemaletdinov, Dyupin, Barinov, Mukhin, Shunin, Evgeniev, Ionov.
-
JUN 21, 2021 11:45 PM IST
Russia vs Denmark:
Hello and Welcome to the final round of Group B fixtures. In this encounter, Russia takes on Denmark, whose Euro 2020 campaign has been dominated by the cardiac arrest of Christian Eriksen. Can the Danes get a big win to save their campaign or will Russia go through to the Round of 16? Stay tuned to find out
