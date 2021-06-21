Euro 2020 Highlights, Finland vs Belgium: Belgium beat Finland 2-0, finish at top position in Group B

Euro 2020 Highlights, Finland vs Belgium: Belgium beat Finland 2-0 to finish on top position in Group B. Romelu Lukaku scored a goal in the 83rd minute. Lukáš Hrádecký scored own goal to give Belgium lead. Lukaku's goal in the 65th minute was disallowed by the VAR. Kevin de Bruyne, Lukaku and Eden Hazard stitched together several attacking sequences in the first half but were unable to breach through Finland defence.





Follow Highlights of Euro 2020, Finland vs Belgium