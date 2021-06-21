Euro 2020 Highlights, Finland vs Belgium: Belgium beat Finland 2-0, finish at top position in Group B
Euro 2020 Highlights, Finland vs Belgium: Belgium beat Finland 2-0 to finish on top position in Group B. Romelu Lukaku scored a goal in the 83rd minute. Lukáš Hrádecký scored own goal to give Belgium lead. Lukaku's goal in the 65th minute was disallowed by the VAR. Kevin de Bruyne, Lukaku and Eden Hazard stitched together several attacking sequences in the first half but were unable to breach through Finland defence.
JUN 22, 2021 02:15 AM IST
FT: Finland 0-2 Belgium
It is full time and Belgium's 2-0 win has also led to Denmark qualifying for Round of 16 despite two defeats.
JUN 22, 2021 02:14 AM IST
88' Finland 0-2 Belgium
As it stands, Russia are getting eliminated while Belgium and Denmark will be through.
JUN 22, 2021 02:09 AM IST
82' Finland 0-2 Belgium
GOAL! Lukaku has tucked it in! And now it is clear Belgium will win the match 2-0. Finland might be getting eliminated here.
JUN 22, 2021 02:07 AM IST
81' Finland 0-1 Belgium
Pukki's shot was blocked by Denayer and it went over the goal post.
JUN 22, 2021 02:04 AM IST
77' Finland 0-1 Belgium
Current situation - if the scoreline remains same:
1st place - Belgium
2nd place - Denmark
3rd place - Russia
4th place - Finland
JUN 22, 2021 02:02 AM IST
74' Finland 0-1 Belgium
GOALLL! Belgium break through and it is an own goal from Hradecky. Witsel heads in a corner from de Bruyne, it hits goalpost, reflects back to Hradecky hand and goes to goal.
JUN 22, 2021 01:57 AM IST
70' Finland 0-0 Belgium
Over on the other side, Russia are back in contest as Artem Dzyuba has scored from the penalty spot.
JUN 22, 2021 01:53 AM IST
65' Finland 0-0 Belgium
GOALLLL! Lukaku has hammered Belgium to 1-0 lead and that means Denmark may finish in 2nd position.
OH NO VAR RULED IT OUT! NO GOAL!!
JUN 22, 2021 01:51 AM IST
63' Finland 0-0 Belgium
SHOT! Hazard has a shot on target once again but he was denied by Finland keeper. FIN 0-0 BEL
JUN 22, 2021 01:49 AM IST
62' Finland 0-0 Belgium
SHOT! Finland get a shot on target but it was straight to Courtoius.
JUN 22, 2021 01:45 AM IST
58' Finland 0-0 Belgium
CORNER! De Bruyne sends it in and Eden Hazard has hit the kick straight to goalkeeper.
JUN 22, 2021 01:41 AM IST
53' Finland 0-0 Belgium
CHANCE! Eden Hazard takes a shot, but it went a few meteres away from the goalkeeper.
JUN 22, 2021 01:40 AM IST
52' Finland 0-0 Belgium
CHANCE! Kevin de Bruyne entered the Finland box and tried to pass along a few string of passes to get a goal going. But there was no finish.
JUN 22, 2021 01:36 AM IST
49' Finland 0-0 Belgium
CORNER! De Bruyne takes a corner kick but Finnish defenders were on it straight away. No danger
JUN 22, 2021 01:26 AM IST
2nd half: Finland 0-0 Belgium
The 2nd half begins. Can Lukaku and de Bruyne find a winner?
JUN 22, 2021 01:17 AM IST
HT: Finland 0-0 Belgium
It's half time and despite several attempts, Belgium have been unable to get a goal in the first half. Finland 0-0 Belgium
JUN 22, 2021 01:08 AM IST
38' Finland 0-0 Belgium
CHANCE! De Bruyne crosses it to Lukaky inside the box, but the Belgium striker heads it to the keeper.
JUN 22, 2021 01:01 AM IST
31' Finland 0-0 Belgium
CHANCE! A well-scripted movement inside the Finland box almost opened up the scoring for Belgium.
JUN 22, 2021 12:57 AM IST
27' Finland 0-0 Belgium
Finland stitching together a forward movement but Belgium defending well.
JUN 22, 2021 12:53 AM IST
23' Finland 0-0 Belgium
CHANCE! Kevin de Bruyne breaks throrugh and almost sees Finland defence scoring an own goal.
JUN 22, 2021 12:50 AM IST
20' Finland 0-0 Belgium
Belgium are unable to break Finland defence and Lukaku has taken down Toivio.
JUN 22, 2021 12:46 AM IST
16' Finland 0-0 Belgium
CHANCE! Lukaku gets a pass from De Bruyne, and he takes a shot, but misses. He was offside anyways.
JUN 22, 2021 12:44 AM IST
13' Finland 0-0 Belgium
CHANCE! De Bruyne whipped a ball inside the box, hoping for a Belgium head to tuck it in. But no one was there.
JUN 22, 2021 12:40 AM IST
10' Finland 0-0 Belgium
Finland are doing well to restrict Belgium in their own half, and now they have got the possession. Good competition.
JUN 22, 2021 12:36 AM IST
6' Finland 0-0 Belgium
As expected Belgium are keeping the possession but are not showing any real emergency to get the goal.
JUN 22, 2021 12:33 AM IST
3' Finland 0-0 Belgium
Belgium are keeping possession in the early goings, and rotating ball around Finland box.
JUN 22, 2021 12:31 AM IST
1' Finland 0-0 Belgium
Are you looking for updates from Russia vs Denmark, Euro 2020 match - We got you sorted!
JUN 22, 2021 12:22 AM IST
KICKOFF: Finland 0-0 Belgium
KICKOFF! The play begins between Finland and Belgium as the ball sets rolling.
JUN 22, 2021 12:13 AM IST
Euro 2020, Finland vs Belgium - LIVE!
The players are out in the middle for the National Anthems. Belgium vs
JUN 22, 2021 12:06 AM IST
Belgium make eight changes
Belgium have made eight changes in their team. De Bruyne is starting.
JUN 21, 2021 11:58 PM IST
Group B: Scenario explained
Belgium: Belgium are already through to the Round of 16. A win over Finland will confirm a top spot in Group B, which they may attain even with a draw.
Russia: Russia will be through with a win against Denmark, or with a draw if Finland fail to beat Belgium.
Finland: Finland will progress with a win, or a draw if Russia lose to Denmark.
Denmark: Can finish second if they beat Russia and Finland lose against Belgium, but goal difference will play a role here.
JUN 21, 2021 11:42 PM IST
Belgium Starting XI
Belgium (3-4-3)
Starting XI: Courtois, Boyata, Denayer, Vermaelen, Trossard, De Bruyne, Witsel, Chadli, Doku, Hazard, Lukaku
Subs: Mignolet, Sels, Vertonghen, Tielemans, Carrasco, Mertens, Meunier, Vanaken, Dendoncker, Benteke, Batshuayi, Praet
JUN 21, 2021 11:41 PM IST
Finland Starting XI
Finland (3-5-2)
Starting XI: Lukas Hradecky; Joona Toivio, Paulus Arajuuri, Daniel O'Shaughnessy; Jukka Raitala, Tim Sparv (capt), Robin Lod, Glen Kamara, Jere Uronen; Teemu Pukki, Joel Pohjanpalo
Subs: Joronen, Jaakkola, Vaisanen, Taylor, Jensen, Schuller, Soiri, Alho, Kauko, Valakari, Ivanov, Forss
JUN 21, 2021 06:36 PM IST
Euro 2020 Live Score, Finland vs Belgium - LIVE!
Hello and welcome to our live blog on Euro 2020, Finland vs Belgium match. Belgium are in a prime position to finish the group on top with 6 points and a +4 Goal Difference. Can Finland cause an upset?
