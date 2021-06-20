Euro 2020 Highlights, Italy vs Wales: Wales lose 1-0; Italy, Wales qualify for Round of 16

Italy vs Wales, Euro 2020 Highlights: Wales lose 1-0 but they finish in the 2nd place from group A and are through to the Round of 16; Italy finish as Group A leaders. Ethan Ampadu was sent off in the 2nd half leaving Wales down to 10 men. Matteo Pessina scored for Italy in first half. Veratti and Belotti all missed shots. Chris Gunter missed a header from a Daniel James corner for Wales.





