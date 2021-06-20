Euro 2020 Highlights, Italy vs Wales: Wales lose 1-0; Italy, Wales qualify for Round of 16
Italy vs Wales, Euro 2020 Highlights: Wales lose 1-0 but they finish in the 2nd place from group A and are through to the Round of 16; Italy finish as Group A leaders. Ethan Ampadu was sent off in the 2nd half leaving Wales down to 10 men. Matteo Pessina scored for Italy in first half. Veratti and Belotti all missed shots. Chris Gunter missed a header from a Daniel James corner for Wales.
Follow live score and updates of Euro 2020, Italy vs Wales
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sun, 20 Jun 2021 11:17 PM
FT: Italy 1-0 Wales
It's all over! Wales lose but they finish in the 2nd place from group A and are through to the Round of 16; Italy finish as Group A leaders.
-
Sun, 20 Jun 2021 11:15 PM
87' Italy 1-0 Wales
SUB! David Brooks, Ben Davies and Dylan Levitt IN
Gareth Bale, Neco Williams and Joe Allen OUT
-
Sun, 20 Jun 2021 11:13 PM
85' Italy 1-0 Wales
What is happening on the other side - Switzerland are leading 3-1. They will still finish as 3rd position team if this remains same. Turkey will be eliminated.
-
Sun, 20 Jun 2021 11:09 PM
80' Italy 1-0 Wales
YELLOW! Pessina is booked for a challenge on Wilson. Gunter also sees a yellow.
-
Sun, 20 Jun 2021 11:04 PM
76' Italy 1-0 Wales
CHANCE! Gareth Bale gets a shot in front of goal, it was a volley and he has messed it up. Goes over the goalpost.
-
Sun, 20 Jun 2021 11:03 PM
74' Italy 1-0 Wales
Wales change:
Daniel James OUT
Wilson IN
Italy changes:
Jorginho, Bernarderschi OUT
Christante, Raspadori IN
-
Sun, 20 Jun 2021 10:56 PM
68' Italy 1-0 Wales
CORNER! Chance inside the box for Italy to score as Wales goalkeeper trips, but they were unable to make the most of it.
-
Sun, 20 Jun 2021 10:52 PM
65' Italy 1-0 Wales
CHANCE! Chiesa sets up the ball for Belotti in front of goal, but it was saved by Wales goalkeeper.
-
Sun, 20 Jun 2021 10:50 PM
61' Italy 1-0 Wales
FREEKICK! Daniel James takes it, but it was well defended by Chielleni. Nothing coming off it.
-
Sun, 20 Jun 2021 10:43 PM
56' Italy 1-0 Wales
RED CARD! Ampadu has been sent OFF!
-
Sun, 20 Jun 2021 10:42 PM
55' Italy 1-0 Wales
SHOT! Belotti tries to hit from a curling foot, and it goes over the goallkeeper's head.
-
Sun, 20 Jun 2021 10:41 PM
53' Italy 1-0 Wales
FREEKICK! Bernarderschi takes an unusual set-piece and it almost gave them a second goal. Just hit the cross bar.
-
Sun, 20 Jun 2021 10:39 PM
51' Italy 1-0 Wales
Belotti gets taken down by Allen and he has been booked.
-
Sun, 20 Jun 2021 10:37 PM
49' Italy 1-0 Wales
Bastoni takes down Bale in the middle, but just escapes a yellow card.
-
Sun, 20 Jun 2021 10:34 PM
47' Italy 1-0 Wales
Italy have scored seven goals at #EURO2020 so far: the Azzurri have never done better in the three matches of the Group Stage between European Championships and World Cup (seven goals also in 1998). Wild.
-
Sun, 20 Jun 2021 10:27 PM
2nd half: Italy 1-0 Wales
The second half begins... Can Gareth Bale inspire Wales to make a comeback?
-
Sun, 20 Jun 2021 10:25 PM
STATS
-
Sun, 20 Jun 2021 10:14 PM
HT: Italy 1-0 Wales
It is half time and Matteo Pessina's goal separates the two teams at the end of first half.
-
Sun, 20 Jun 2021 10:13 PM
42' Italy 1-0 Wales
CHANCE! A cross inside the box and Pessina almost netted in another one in two minutes.
-
Sun, 20 Jun 2021 10:09 PM
39' Italy 1-0 Wales
FREEKICK! Verratti takes the free kick - GOALLLLL! Tucked in by Pessina!
-
Sun, 20 Jun 2021 10:07 PM
36' Italy 0-0 Wales
Italy have gone a 1000 minutes since they last conceded a goal.
-
Sun, 20 Jun 2021 10:04 PM
34' Italy 0-0 Wales
On the other end, Switzerland are 2-0 up against Turkey. This is getting interesting here.
-
Sun, 20 Jun 2021 10:00 PM
30' Italy 0-0 Wales
CHANCE! Chiesa picks up the cross inside the box and hammers the shot in only to be sent away by Ampadu. What a chance that was.
-
Sun, 20 Jun 2021 09:58 PM
27' Italy 0-0 Wales
CORNER! Daniel James sends the cross, and the header from CHris Gunter just heads it over the goal. What a set routine, almost worked.
-
Sun, 20 Jun 2021 09:55 PM
24' Italy 0-0 Wales
CHANCE! Belotti gets a shot in front of the goalpost, but he has really dragged it wide. What a miss.
-
Sun, 20 Jun 2021 09:54 PM
23' Italy 0-0 Wales
First real charge for Wales inside the Italy box, and it has been kept down by Italian defence. Ampadu stopped by Italian defender.
-
Sun, 20 Jun 2021 09:51 PM
21' Italy 0-0 Wales
This haItaly 0-0 Waless not been an exciting start to the match as many expected. This has been quite dull so far.
-
Sun, 20 Jun 2021 09:48 PM
17' Italy 0-0 Wales
CHANCE! A great construction from Italy, Toloi gets a deflection from a shot straight towards the goalkeeper. That could have been a goal from deflection on any given day.
-
Sun, 20 Jun 2021 09:46 PM
15' Italy 0-0 Wales
SHOT! Emerson takes a shot towards the goal, but it was straight into the goalkeeper's hands.
-
Sun, 20 Jun 2021 09:42 PM
12' Italy 0-0 Wales
CHANCE! A cross inside the box from Bastoni, Belotti stretches for it, but it was just too wide and he could not reach it.
-
Sun, 20 Jun 2021 09:41 PM
9' Italy 0-0 Wales
A pass was made by Bernardeschi towards the the right flank towards slot Pessina, but he got too much on it and it reached into the arms of Ward.
-
Sun, 20 Jun 2021 09:39 PM
6' Italy 0-0 Wales
A long desperate pass inside the box, but it was well defended by Wales
-
Sun, 20 Jun 2021 09:34 PM
3' Italy 0-0 Wales
A slow start for an oddly composed Italy, not having eight of their first-team players from previous matches. Not as composed till now.
-
Sun, 20 Jun 2021 09:32 PM
1' Italy 0-0 Wales
If you are looking for updates from Switzerland vs Turkey, we got you sorted.
-
Sun, 20 Jun 2021 09:26 PM
KICKOFF: Italy 0-0 Wales
KICKOFF! Italy and Wales set the ball rolling and we are through....
-
Sun, 20 Jun 2021 09:22 PM
Euro 2020, Italy vs Wales: National Anthems
Time for National Anthems - Both teams are in the middle as they stand for the National Anthems before the all-important match.
-
Sun, 20 Jun 2021 09:14 PM
Gareth Bale on Italy: 'All-rounded team'
"Italy play very good football, very attacking football, and don't concede too many. They are a very well-equipped all-rounded team, but it doesn't mean they don't have weaknesses. We've worked on things and we definitely think there are areas we can exploit."
-- Wales captain Gareth Bale
-
Sun, 20 Jun 2021 09:10 PM
Daniel James on Italy: 'They are a great team'
"They're a great team with not a lot of weaknesses - and have had two great games," he said. "They've got players like (Giorgio) Chiellini and (Leonardo) Bonucci, legends of the game who are coming towards the end of their career but still at the top level.
"They are the type of players you look up to, but we believe we can get a result. We're full of confidence and we don't go into any game playing for a draw. We want to win every game and we fully believe we can do that. We showed that in the past Euros and in our recent form."
(Source: Sky Sports)
-
Sun, 20 Jun 2021 09:02 PM
Group situation
Italy: They are through to the Round of 16
Wales: If Wales win over Turkey, they will finish top of group. If they draw, they can still qualify or Switzerland lose to Turkey.
Switzerland: Switzerland will be eliminated if they lose to Turkey. Can also finish 2nd position if Wales lose and they beat Turkey. Goal difference will decide fate.
Turkey: No chance of finishing top two. Can reach top 3 and then keep fingers crossed if they beat Switzerland.
-
Sun, 20 Jun 2021 08:51 PM
Wales Playing XI
Starting XI: Ward, Ampadu, Rodon, Gunter, C. Roberts, Allen, Morrell, N. Williams, Bale, Ramsey, James.
Subs: Hennessey, A. Davies, B. Davies, Lockyer, Wilson, T. Roberts, Moore, Norrington-Davies, J. Williams, Brooks, Mepham, Levitt.
-
Sun, 20 Jun 2021 08:47 PM
Italy Playing XI
Starting XI: Donnarumma, Toloi, Bonucci, Bastoni, Emerson, Pessina, Jorginho, Verratti, Chiesa, Belotti, Bernardeschi.
Subs: Sirigu, Meret, Di Lorenzo, Spinazzola, Locatelli, Castrovilli, Insigne, Acerbi, Cristante, Immobile, Barella, Raspadori.
-
Sun, 20 Jun 2021 05:25 PM
Italy vs Wales: Hello and Welcome
Hello and Welcome! It's time for a blockbuster Euro 2020 Group A encounter between Italy and Wales. While the Azzuri are sitting at the top of the table with six points in two games, the Gareth Bale-led Wales are second with four points from two games. While a draw would also secure Wales a second-placed finish, they would look to snap Italy's unbeaten run and top the group. Stay tuned to find out if they are able to do so.