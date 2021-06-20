UEFA Euro 2020 Highlights Switzerland vs Turkey: Shaqiri brace, Seferovic take Switzerland to 3-1 win over Turkey
Switzerland vs Turkey Highlights Euro 2020: Haris Seferovic and Xherdan Shaqiri scored in the 6th and 26th minute respectively to keep Switzerland 2-0 ahead of Turkey at halftime. Mert Muldur and Turkey registered multiple shots on target but were continuously denied by Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer. Irfan Kahveci score for Turkey while Shaqiri added a second to take the Swiss side to a 3-1 win. Wales, despite losing to Italy, finish second in the group. Turkey's tournament is over and the Swiss team will now hope to finish as one of the best third-placed teams.
Follow highlights of Euro 2020, Switzerland and Turkey:
Follow all the updates here:
JUN 20, 2021 11:32 PM IST
JUN 20, 2021 11:24 PM IST
FULL-TIME: SWITZERLAND WINS 3-1
FULL-TIME! PEEP! PEEP! PEEP! It's all over in Baku and Switzerland take home a 3-1 victory. Wales, despite losing to Italy, finish second in the group. Turkey's tournament is over and the Swiss team will now hope to finish as one of the best third-placed teams.
JUN 20, 2021 11:19 PM IST
Final Swiss sub
90+2' Widmer replaced by Mbabu
JUN 20, 2021 11:19 PM IST
3 MINUTES ADDED ON
90+1' Three minutes of added time.
JUN 20, 2021 11:13 PM IST
UEFA Euro 2020
86' SWITZERLAND SUBS: Benito and Mehmedi replace Embolo and Zuber.
JUN 20, 2021 11:11 PM IST
TURKEY SUBS
80' Turkey Subs: Under and Kahveci are replaced by Karaman and Kokcu.
JUN 20, 2021 11:06 PM IST
POST!
77' XHAKA HITS THE POST FROM THE FREEKICK. First Soyuncu receives a yellow card for a tactical foul outside the box. Then skipper Xhaka goes for power to his right and hits the post. He then appeals for a penalty but referee said Yilmaz was all right there.
JUN 20, 2021 11:04 PM IST
Shaqiri off
75' SUB Shaqiri is replaced by Vargas for Switzerland.
Mario Gavranovic replaces Haris Seferovic
JUN 20, 2021 10:59 PM IST
GOOOALL!! 3-1
68' GOOOOALLLL!! SHAQIRI SCORES HIS SECOND TO RESTORE A 2-GOAL ADVANTAGE FOR SWITZERLAND. Get on the end of a low cross from the left with a first-time hit that finds the roof of the net
JUN 20, 2021 10:51 PM IST
2-1 TO TURKEY
62' GOOALLLLLL!! WOW, THAT IS A TOP-CLASS GOAL. THIS GOAL GIVES THIS GAME A LIFT. GAME ON. Kahveci, after skipping past his defender at the edge of the box on the right, dips the ball over the keeper and into the net. Wow, what a peach of a goal.
JUN 20, 2021 10:50 PM IST
ITALY VS WALES
MEANWHILE, Italy and Wales are fighting it out in Rome. Missing the action? Sweat not. We got you covered!
JUN 20, 2021 10:44 PM IST
OVER!
54' UNDER GOES OVER! Cengiz Under rifles the ball into the stands from far out
JUN 20, 2021 10:41 PM IST
Switzerland vs Turkey
50' SAVE!!! CAKIR MAKES A CRACKING SAVE! Embolo finds space on the right and lets it rip off his right boot only to force a sharp save from Cakir
JUN 20, 2021 10:38 PM IST
SAVE
48' SAVE! A poor decision in the end, you'd have to say. Seferovic slips the ball to Zuber, who could have take it to his right foot and squared it but instead, decides to go for the far post and Cakir makes a comfortable save
JUN 20, 2021 10:19 PM IST
HALFTIME IN BAKU
HALF-TIME! Shaqiri, Seferovic keep Switzerland 2-0 ahead of Turkey at Halftime
JUN 20, 2021 10:16 PM IST
WHAT A RUN!
43' WHAT A RUN FROM MULDUR! First, Soyuncu makes a great block in his are before Muldur darts past the midfield and the defence before taking a crack at goal from the left of the box. He goes for the near post but it is saved by sommer. The corner is then headed over by
JUN 20, 2021 10:10 PM IST
Switzerland vs Turkey
38' WIDE FROM THE SWISS NO.7. Switzerland attack through the left and the cross rolls to Embolo on the right, whose shot towards the far post shoots wide
JUN 20, 2021 10:08 PM IST
OVER
36' BLAZED OVER! Yilmaz looks to combine with Under but the ball is blocked and it rolls to Celik, who lets it fly from right of the box. The ball flies over the bar
JUN 20, 2021 10:05 PM IST
UEFA Euro 2020 Switzerland vs Turkey
33' SOMMER WITH ANOTHER STUNNING SAVE. He's in fine form today as he, once again, makes a full-stretch dive to his right to deny Muldur
JUN 20, 2021 10:02 PM IST
Switzerland vs Turkey Euro 2020
29' NEARLY MAKES IT 3-0, DOES SHAQIRI... Seferovic sets up Shaqiri with a through ball down the centre, who bursts forward and easily beats his defenders. Cakir charges off his line and manages to deflect the ball for a corner off his slide after Shaqiri's shot.
JUN 20, 2021 10:00 PM IST
SHAQIRI SCOREESS, SWITZERLAND LEAD 2-0
26' GOOOOALLL!! IT'S THE RIGHT FOOT OF SHAQIRI THAT DOUBLES THE LEAD. Switzerland gifted possession near the area and Shaqiri makes them pay by bending the ball off his right foot past Cakir.
JUN 20, 2021 09:55 PM IST
WIDE
23' WIDE FROM TUFAN! From outside the box, he rifles the ball goalwards. However, he fails to trouble Sommer by drifting the ball wide
JUN 20, 2021 09:54 PM IST
Switzerland vs Turkey
20' WIDE! Akanji sets up Zuber, who turns and takes a shot at goal. But the ball drifts wide.
JUN 20, 2021 09:50 PM IST
CHANCE
18' TOO STRONG! Embolo looks to play through to Zuber, but the ball is too strong
JUN 20, 2021 09:48 PM IST
SAVE
15' SAVE! Muldur gets the ball on the far side on the left and has a crack at goal. Once again, the ball is at a comfortable height for Sommer, who makes a good save by parrying the ball to safety
JUN 20, 2021 09:42 PM IST
CORNER FOR SUI
8' CORNER FOR SUI afterAkanji clips the ball up to Widmer. Nothing comes off it
JUN 20, 2021 09:38 PM IST
Seferovic SCORS. SUI LEAD 1-0
6' GOOOALLLL! SWITZERLAND, AGAINST THE RUN OF PLAY, SCORE. Demiral, the man who was guilty of not dealing with a bouncing ball at the edge of the box. Then, Turkey regain possession and switch flanks. Eventually, Seferovic, from outside the box, rifles the ball into the bottom right corner.
JUN 20, 2021 09:36 PM IST
SAVE
4' SAVE Turkey mean business from the get-go! Ayhan goes for goal froM, 25 yards out and forces a full-length dive from Sommer.
JUN 20, 2021 09:34 PM IST
CORNER
2' CORNER! Yilmaz wins a corner for Turkey. He's fed from the left near the box, he tees up and goes for goal. But the ball deflects off Akanji for a corner. Nothing comes off it.
JUN 20, 2021 09:33 PM IST
Switzerland vs Turkey Euro 2020
2' Switzerland in all red, Turkey in all white.
JUN 20, 2021 09:31 PM IST
KICK-OFF!
KICK-OFF! Switzerland get the game underway in Baku
JUN 20, 2021 09:24 PM IST
TIME TO GET GOING
The men of the moment are out on the pitch. Out come the referees followed by the two teams.
National anthems now
JUN 20, 2021 09:17 PM IST
UEFA Euro 2020
OPTA STAT: Turkey have won each of their last two encounters with Switzerland, with both victories seeing the Swiss open the scoring. The Turks have never won three in a row against the Helvetic nation.
JUN 20, 2021 09:13 PM IST
What's at stake here?
Switzerland's tournament will be over if they lose to Turkey. They can secure a top-2 finish if Wales lose and they win. The two teams would be level on points and will then be separated on goal difference.
Turkey have no chance of finishing in the top two, but they must beat Switzerland to finish third in the group.
JUN 20, 2021 09:10 PM IST
Head-to-head
TURKEY 1-0 SWITZERLAND
This will be the second meeting between Switzerland and Turkey at a major tournament. Their first encounter was in the group phase of Euro 2008 - the Swiss, as co-hosts, lost 2-1 to the Turks.
JUN 20, 2021 09:02 PM IST
Switzerland Playing XI:
Playing XI: Sommer, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez, Widmer, Freuler, Xhaka, Zuber, Embolo, Seferovic, Shaqiri.
Subs: Mvogo, Kobel, Mbabu, Benito, Schar, Comert, Zakaria, Vargas, Sow, Fassnacht, Mehmedi, Gavranovic.
JUN 20, 2021 09:01 PM IST
Turkey playing XI
Playing XI: Cakir, Celik, Demiral, Soyuncu, Muldur, Tufan, Under, Calhanoglu, Kahveci, Ayhan, Yilmaz.
Subs: Gunok, Bayindir, Kabak, Yilmaz, Yokuslu, Tokoz, Yazici, Antalyali, Kokcu, Karaman, Unal, Dervisoglu.
JUN 20, 2021 06:38 PM IST
Switzerland vs Turkey: Welcome
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Euro 2020 Group A clash between Switzerland and Turkey. Both teams face an uphill task of qualifying for Round of 16 as their residual chances depend on this result. While they are unlikely to finish in top 2, considering as things stand, but they still have a shot at securing a high third-placed finish, which could still get them across. Stay tuned to find out if they do.
