UEFA Euro 2020 Highlights Switzerland vs Turkey: Shaqiri brace, Seferovic take Switzerland to 3-1 win over Turkey

Switzerland vs Turkey Highlights Euro 2020: Haris Seferovic and Xherdan Shaqiri scored in the 6th and 26th minute respectively to keep Switzerland 2-0 ahead of Turkey at halftime. Mert Muldur and Turkey registered multiple shots on target but were continuously denied by Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer. Irfan Kahveci score for Turkey while Shaqiri added a second to take the Swiss side to a 3-1 win. Wales, despite losing to Italy, finish second in the group. Turkey's tournament is over and the Swiss team will now hope to finish as one of the best third-placed teams.





Follow highlights of Euro 2020, Switzerland and Turkey: