Home / Sports / Football / Euro 2020 Highlights, Italy vs Wales: Wales lose 1-0; Italy, Wales qualify for Round of 16
Euro 2020 Football Highlights, Italy vs Wales
Euro 2020 Football Highlights, Italy vs Wales(AP)

Euro 2020 Highlights, Italy vs Wales: Wales lose 1-0; Italy, Wales qualify for Round of 16

Euro 2020 Football Highlights, Italy vs Wales: Wales lose 1-0 but qualify for Round of 16. Matteo Pessina scored for Italy in first half. Gareth Bale is key for Wales as they look to secure a place in the Round of 16. Follow Highlights of Euro 2020, Italy vs Wales.
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 20, 2021 11:26 PM IST

Italy vs Wales, Euro 2020 Highlights: Wales lose 1-0 but they finish in the 2nd place from group A and are through to the Round of 16; Italy finish as Group A leaders. Ethan Ampadu was sent off in the 2nd half leaving Wales down to 10 men. Matteo Pessina scored for Italy in first half. Veratti and Belotti all missed shots. Chris Gunter missed a header from a Daniel James corner for Wales.


Follow live score and updates of Euro 2020, Italy vs Wales

Follow all the updates here:

  • JUN 20, 2021 11:17 PM IST

    FT: Italy 1-0 Wales

    It's all over! Wales lose but they finish in the 2nd place from group A and are through to the Round of 16; Italy finish as Group A leaders.

  • JUN 20, 2021 11:15 PM IST

    87' Italy 1-0 Wales

    SUB! David Brooks, Ben Davies and Dylan Levitt IN


    Gareth Bale, Neco Williams and Joe Allen OUT

  • JUN 20, 2021 11:13 PM IST

    85' Italy 1-0 Wales

    What is happening on the other side - Switzerland are leading 3-1. They will still finish as 3rd position team if this remains same. Turkey will be eliminated.

  • JUN 20, 2021 11:09 PM IST

    80' Italy 1-0 Wales

    YELLOW! Pessina is booked for a challenge on Wilson. Gunter also sees a yellow.

  • JUN 20, 2021 11:04 PM IST

    76' Italy 1-0 Wales

    CHANCE! Gareth Bale gets a shot in front of goal, it was a volley and he has messed it up. Goes over the goalpost.

  • JUN 20, 2021 11:03 PM IST

    74' Italy 1-0 Wales

    Wales change:


    Daniel James OUT

    Wilson IN


    Italy changes:


    Jorginho, Bernarderschi OUT

    Christante, Raspadori IN

  • JUN 20, 2021 10:56 PM IST

    68' Italy 1-0 Wales

    CORNER! Chance inside the box for Italy to score as Wales goalkeeper trips, but they were unable to make the most of it.

  • JUN 20, 2021 10:52 PM IST

    65' Italy 1-0 Wales

    CHANCE! Chiesa sets up the ball for Belotti in front of goal, but it was saved by Wales goalkeeper.

  • JUN 20, 2021 10:50 PM IST

    61' Italy 1-0 Wales

    FREEKICK! Daniel James takes it, but it was well defended by Chielleni. Nothing coming off it.

  • JUN 20, 2021 10:43 PM IST

    56' Italy 1-0 Wales

    RED CARD! Ampadu has been sent OFF!

  • JUN 20, 2021 10:42 PM IST

    55' Italy 1-0 Wales

    SHOT! Belotti tries to hit from a curling foot, and it goes over the goallkeeper's head.

  • JUN 20, 2021 10:41 PM IST

    53' Italy 1-0 Wales

    FREEKICK! Bernarderschi takes an unusual set-piece and it almost gave them a second goal. Just hit the cross bar.

  • JUN 20, 2021 10:39 PM IST

    51' Italy 1-0 Wales

    Belotti gets taken down by Allen and he has been booked.

  • JUN 20, 2021 10:37 PM IST

    49' Italy 1-0 Wales

    Bastoni takes down Bale in the middle, but just escapes a yellow card.

  • JUN 20, 2021 10:34 PM IST

    47' Italy 1-0 Wales

    Italy have scored seven goals at #EURO2020 so far: the Azzurri have never done better in the three matches of the Group Stage between European Championships and World Cup (seven goals also in 1998). Wild.

  • JUN 20, 2021 10:27 PM IST

    2nd half: Italy 1-0 Wales

    The second half begins... Can Gareth Bale inspire Wales to make a comeback?

  • JUN 20, 2021 10:25 PM IST

    STATS

  • JUN 20, 2021 10:14 PM IST

    HT: Italy 1-0 Wales

    It is half time and Matteo Pessina's goal separates the two teams at the end of first half.

  • JUN 20, 2021 10:13 PM IST

    42' Italy 1-0 Wales

    CHANCE! A cross inside the box and Pessina almost netted in another one in two minutes.

  • JUN 20, 2021 10:09 PM IST

    39' Italy 1-0 Wales

    FREEKICK! Verratti takes the free kick - GOALLLLL! Tucked in by Pessina!

  • JUN 20, 2021 10:07 PM IST

    36' Italy 0-0 Wales

    Italy have gone a 1000 minutes since they last conceded a goal.

  • JUN 20, 2021 10:04 PM IST

    34' Italy 0-0 Wales

    On the other end, Switzerland are 2-0 up against Turkey. This is getting interesting here.

  • JUN 20, 2021 10:00 PM IST

    30' Italy 0-0 Wales

    CHANCE! Chiesa picks up the cross inside the box and hammers the shot in only to be sent away by Ampadu. What a chance that was.

  • JUN 20, 2021 09:58 PM IST

    27' Italy 0-0 Wales

    CORNER! Daniel James sends the cross, and the header from CHris Gunter just heads it over the goal. What a set routine, almost worked.

  • JUN 20, 2021 09:55 PM IST

    24' Italy 0-0 Wales

    CHANCE! Belotti gets a shot in front of the goalpost, but he has really dragged it wide. What a miss.

  • JUN 20, 2021 09:54 PM IST

    23' Italy 0-0 Wales

    First real charge for Wales inside the Italy box, and it has been kept down by Italian defence. Ampadu stopped by Italian defender.

  • JUN 20, 2021 09:51 PM IST

    21' Italy 0-0 Wales

    This haItaly 0-0 Waless not been an exciting start to the match as many expected. This has been quite dull so far.

  • JUN 20, 2021 09:48 PM IST

    17' Italy 0-0 Wales

    CHANCE! A great construction from Italy, Toloi gets a deflection from a shot straight towards the goalkeeper. That could have been a goal from deflection on any given day.

  • JUN 20, 2021 09:46 PM IST

    15' Italy 0-0 Wales

    SHOT! Emerson takes a shot towards the goal, but it was straight into the goalkeeper's hands.

  • JUN 20, 2021 09:42 PM IST

    12' Italy 0-0 Wales

    CHANCE! A cross inside the box from Bastoni, Belotti stretches for it, but it was just too wide and he could not reach it.

  • JUN 20, 2021 09:41 PM IST

    9' Italy 0-0 Wales

    A pass was made by Bernardeschi towards the the right flank towards slot Pessina, but he got too much on it and it reached into the arms of Ward.

  • JUN 20, 2021 09:39 PM IST

    6' Italy 0-0 Wales

    A long desperate pass inside the box, but it was well defended by Wales

  • JUN 20, 2021 09:34 PM IST

    3' Italy 0-0 Wales

    A slow start for an oddly composed Italy, not having eight of their first-team players from previous matches. Not as composed till now.

  • JUN 20, 2021 09:32 PM IST

    1' Italy 0-0 Wales

    If you are looking for updates from Switzerland vs Turkey, we got you sorted.


    Switzerland vs Turkey, Euro 2020 - LIVE!

  • JUN 20, 2021 09:26 PM IST

    KICKOFF: Italy 0-0 Wales

    KICKOFF! Italy and Wales set the ball rolling and we are through....

  • JUN 20, 2021 09:22 PM IST

    Euro 2020, Italy vs Wales: National Anthems

    Time for National Anthems - Both teams are in the middle as they stand for the National Anthems before the all-important match.

  • JUN 20, 2021 09:14 PM IST

    Gareth Bale on Italy: 'All-rounded team'

    "Italy play very good football, very attacking football, and don't concede too many. They are a very well-equipped all-rounded team, but it doesn't mean they don't have weaknesses. We've worked on things and we definitely think there are areas we can exploit."


    -- Wales captain Gareth Bale

  • JUN 20, 2021 09:10 PM IST

    Daniel James on Italy: 'They are a great team'

    "They're a great team with not a lot of weaknesses - and have had two great games," he said. "They've got players like (Giorgio) Chiellini and (Leonardo) Bonucci, legends of the game who are coming towards the end of their career but still at the top level.


    "They are the type of players you look up to, but we believe we can get a result. We're full of confidence and we don't go into any game playing for a draw. We want to win every game and we fully believe we can do that. We showed that in the past Euros and in our recent form."


    (Source: Sky Sports)

  • JUN 20, 2021 09:02 PM IST

    Group situation

    Italy: They are through to the Round of 16


    Wales: If Wales win over Turkey, they will finish top of group. If they draw, they can still qualify or Switzerland lose to Turkey.


    Switzerland: Switzerland will be eliminated if they lose to Turkey. Can also finish 2nd position if Wales lose and they beat Turkey. Goal difference will decide fate.


    Turkey: No chance of finishing top two. Can reach top 3 and then keep fingers crossed if they beat Switzerland.

  • JUN 20, 2021 08:51 PM IST

    Wales Playing XI

    Starting XI: Ward, Ampadu, Rodon, Gunter, C. Roberts, Allen, Morrell, N. Williams, Bale, Ramsey, James.


    Subs: Hennessey, A. Davies, B. Davies, Lockyer, Wilson, T. Roberts, Moore, Norrington-Davies, J. Williams, Brooks, Mepham, Levitt.

  • JUN 20, 2021 08:47 PM IST

    Italy Playing XI

    Starting XI: Donnarumma, Toloi, Bonucci, Bastoni, Emerson, Pessina, Jorginho, Verratti, Chiesa, Belotti, Bernardeschi.


    Subs: Sirigu, Meret, Di Lorenzo, Spinazzola, Locatelli, Castrovilli, Insigne, Acerbi, Cristante, Immobile, Barella, Raspadori.

  • JUN 20, 2021 05:25 PM IST

    Italy vs Wales: Hello and Welcome

    Hello and Welcome! It's time for a blockbuster Euro 2020 Group A encounter between Italy and Wales. While the Azzuri are sitting at the top of the table with six points in two games, the Gareth Bale-led Wales are second with four points from two games. While a draw would also secure Wales a second-placed finish, they would look to snap Italy's unbeaten run and top the group. Stay tuned to find out if they are able to do so.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uefa euro 2020 euro 2020
England's Raheem Sterling(AP)
England's Raheem Sterling(AP)
football

No panic in England camp ahead of final Euro group game: Sterling

Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 08:40 AM IST
England kicked off their campaign with a 1-0 win over 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia but were held to a goalless draw by Scotland in the second match.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Peru players celebrate after scoring against Colombia(AFP)
Peru players celebrate after scoring against Colombia(AFP)
football

Peru beats Colombia 2-1 to keep hopes alive at Copa America

AP | , Sao Paulo
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 08:36 AM IST
Sergio Peña opened the scoring for the Peruvians in the 17th minute. Miguel Borja equalized from the spot in the 53rd but an own goal 11 minutes later by Colombian defender Yerry Mina decided the match at the Olimpico stadium in Goiania.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chile players at Copa America violated the tournament's coronavirus protocols(AP)
Chile players at Copa America violated the tournament's coronavirus protocols(AP)
football

Chile admits violation of virus protocols at Copa America

AP | , Sao Paulo
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 07:44 AM IST
The Chilean federation did not give the number or names of players involved but said they will be fined.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Venezuela's Luis Del Pino Mago and teammate Jose Velazquez (R) celebrate at the end of the Conmebol Copa America 2021 football tournament group phase match(AFP)
Venezuela's Luis Del Pino Mago and teammate Jose Velazquez (R) celebrate at the end of the Conmebol Copa America 2021 football tournament group phase match(AFP)
football

Venezuela come back twice to draw 2-2 with Ecuador

Reuters | , Rio De Janeiro
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 07:29 AM IST
With four of five teams going through to the quarter-finals it promises a nail-biting finale in a group that also includes Brazil, Colombia and Peru.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The tournament's official logo for the 2022 Qatar World Cup is seen on a building at Souq Waqif in Doha, Qatar, September 3, 2019.(REUTERS)
The tournament's official logo for the 2022 Qatar World Cup is seen on a building at Souq Waqif in Doha, Qatar, September 3, 2019.(REUTERS)
football

Qatar to require fans at 2022 World Cup to be vaccinated

AP |
UPDATED ON JUN 21, 2021 12:36 AM IST
  • Qatar will require spectators at the 2022 World Cup to have received coronavirus vaccines to get into games, the government has announced.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Belgium's Eden Hazard in action.(REUTERS)
Belgium's Eden Hazard in action.(REUTERS)
football

Euro 2020: Hazard says ankle may never be same again but he remains determined

Reuters | , St Petersburg
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 12:30 AM IST
Belgium captain Eden Hazard said his numerous ankle fractures meant it would never be the same as it was 10 years ago but he was determined to prove he could still perform at the highest level at Euro 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Denmark players during training.(REUTERS)
Denmark players during training.(REUTERS)
football

Euro 2020: Denmark dream of 'magical' win vs Russia to save their tournament

Reuters |
UPDATED ON JUN 21, 2021 12:30 AM IST
Denmark are without a point in a Euro 2020 campaign dominated by Christian Eriksen's cardiac arrest, but they hope fans will rouse them for Monday's last-chance game against Russia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Switzerland's players celebrate after beating Turkey 3-1 in their Euro 2020 Group A encounter.(AP)
Switzerland's players celebrate after beating Turkey 3-1 in their Euro 2020 Group A encounter.(AP)
football

Euro 2020: Switzerland beat Turkey 3-1 to keep Round of 16 hopes alive

Reuters | , Baku
UPDATED ON JUN 20, 2021 11:45 PM IST
Xherdan Shaqiri scored twice to lead Switzerland to a 3-1 win against Turkey in their Euro 2020 Group A match that kept their hopes of reaching the knockouts alive.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Italy players celebrate their 1-0 win at the end of the Euro 2020 soccer championship group A match between Italy and Wales, at the Rome Olympic stadium, Sunday, June 20, 2021. Italy won 1-0. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, Pool via AP)(AP)
Italy players celebrate their 1-0 win at the end of the Euro 2020 soccer championship group A match between Italy and Wales, at the Rome Olympic stadium, Sunday, June 20, 2021. Italy won 1-0. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, Pool via AP)(AP)
football

Euro 2020: Italy beat Wales as both teams advance to last 16

Reuters |
UPDATED ON JUN 20, 2021 11:42 PM IST
The Italians had already guaranteed their progress, while Wales secured a berth too by finishing ahead of Switzerland on goal difference.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Team Italy celebrate after defeating team Wales at the Euro 2020 soccer championship group A match between Italy and Wales at the Stadio Olimpico stadium in Rome, Sunday, June 20, 2021. (Ryan Pierse/Pool via AP)(AP)
Team Italy celebrate after defeating team Wales at the Euro 2020 soccer championship group A match between Italy and Wales at the Stadio Olimpico stadium in Rome, Sunday, June 20, 2021. (Ryan Pierse/Pool via AP)(AP)
football

Euro 2020, Italy vs Wales: Action in images

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 20, 2021 11:33 PM IST
Euro 2020, Italy vs Wales: Here is all the action from Italy vs Wales in images.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shaqiri made it 3-1 and restored a two-goal advantage for Switzerland by scoring his second of the night in the 68th minute. (REUTERS)
Shaqiri made it 3-1 and restored a two-goal advantage for Switzerland by scoring his second of the night in the 68th minute. (REUTERS)
football

Euro 2020, Switzerland vs Turkey: Action in images

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 11:28 PM IST
  • Euro 2020, Switzerland vs Turkey: Here is all the action in images from Switzerland vs Turkey match.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hungary players(Pool via REUTERS)
Hungary players(Pool via REUTERS)
football

UEFA probes discrimination at Euros matches in Budapest

Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 10:06 PM IST
The anti-discrimination group Fare, which monitors matches for incidents of racism and other forms of discrimination, sent a report to UEFA and discussed the matter with officials.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Euro 2020, Switzerland vs Turkey Highlights(REUTERS)
Euro 2020, Switzerland vs Turkey Highlights(REUTERS)
football

Euro 2020 Highlights, Switzerland vs Turkey: Switzerland wins 3-1

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 20, 2021 11:32 PM IST
Euro 2020 Football Highlights, Switzerland vs Turkey: Haris Seferovic and Xherdan Shaqiri scored in the 6th and 26th minute respectively to keep Switzerland 2-0 ahead of Turkey at halftime. Irfan Kahveci scored for Turkey while Shaqiri added a second to take the Swiss side to a 3-1 win.
READ FULL STORY
Euro 2020 Football Highlights, Italy vs Wales(AP)
Euro 2020 Football Highlights, Italy vs Wales(AP)
football

Euro 2020 H/L: Wales lose 1-0; Italy, Wales qualify for Round of 16

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 20, 2021 11:26 PM IST
Euro 2020 Football Highlights, Italy vs Wales: Wales lose 1-0 but qualify for Round of 16. Matteo Pessina scored for Italy in first half. Gareth Bale is key for Wales as they look to secure a place in the Round of 16. Follow Highlights of Euro 2020, Italy vs Wales.
READ FULL STORY
Spain's Alvaro Morata looks dejected after Spain’s 1-1 draw against Poland on Saturday. (Pool via REUTERS) Exclusive
Spain's Alvaro Morata looks dejected after Spain’s 1-1 draw against Poland on Saturday. (Pool via REUTERS)
football

Euro 2020: Misfiring Alvaro Morata leaves Spain in some despair

By Rutvick Mehta
UPDATED ON JUN 20, 2021 11:08 PM IST
This is the first time since 1996 that Spain have failed to win at least one of their first two games at the Euro, and the storyline in both games played out similarly for Spain
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.