Euro 2020 Live Score Netherlands vs Czech Republic: Depay, Wijnaldum in Dutch starting XI; Schick and Barak also start
- Euro 2020 Live Score: The third last 16 clash between Netherlands and Czech Republic promises to be an exciting encounter. While the Dutch are currently unbeaten, the Czechs have experienced a mixed bag so far. Follow the live score and updates from the Netherlands vs Czech Republic Euro 2020 game.
Netherlands vs Czech Republic, Euro 2020 Live Score: The third last 16 clash between Netherlands and Czech Republic promises to be an exciting encounter. While the Dutch are currently unbeaten, the Czechs have experienced a mixed bag so far. Not since Euro 2000, when current manager Frank de Boer was an integral part of the set-up, have the side enjoyed four consecutive victories at the start of a European Championship. In order to change that, they must get past the Czech Republic. Let's find out.
Follow the live score and updates from Euro 2020 Netherlands vs Czech Republic game.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sun, 27 Jun 2021 09:27 PM
National anthems
Czech's followed by Netherlands'. Moments away now...
-
Sun, 27 Jun 2021 09:25 PM
Out they come
The referees walk out followed by the teams. First Netherlands and then the Czechs
-
Sun, 27 Jun 2021 09:17 PM
STAT ATTACK:
Here's a stat attack for you before the game begins:
1) This will be the first meeting between the Netherlands and Czech Republic since October 2015, when the Dutch were beaten 3-2 in a Euro 2016 qualifier. Indeed, they have lost each of their last two games against the Czech Republic- both coming in qualifying for the previous European Championships in 2016.
2) Czech Republic and the Netherlands will face each other at the European Championships for the third time (excl. Czechoslovakia meetings), with both sides winning one game apiece previously. Their last meeting in the competition was a thriller at Euro 2004, in which the Czech came from two goals down to win 3-2, following an 88th minute winner from Vladimir Smicer.
3) Since winning the tournament in 1988, the Dutch have progressed just two of their seven knockout stage games in the European Championship, beating Yugoslavia 6-1 in the 2000 quarterfinal and winning 5-3 on penalties against Sweden at the same stage in 2004.
4) Czech Republic have been eliminated in three of their last four games in the knockout stages of the European Championships- versus Germany in the final in 1996, Greece in the semi-final in 2004, and most recently, Portugal in the Euro 2012 quarters.
-
Sun, 27 Jun 2021 09:15 PM
FORM GUIDE: Czech
The Czech have suffered a mixed bag so far in this tournament and in their last six matches across all competitions, they have lost three of their last six matches, winning two and losing one.
-
Sun, 27 Jun 2021 09:12 PM
FORM GUIDE: Dutch
The Dutch have won five of their last six games in all competitions. They are winless in this period as the sixth game ended in a draw.
-
Sun, 27 Jun 2021 09:09 PM
In case you missed it
Current Golden Boot race leaders: Read here
-
Sun, 27 Jun 2021 09:08 PM
One change for the Netherlands
Frank de Boer makes just the one change: Marten de Roon comes in for Ryan Gravernberch.
-
Sun, 27 Jun 2021 09:01 PM
Euro 2020 LIVE:
What an occasion for Captain Wijnaldum: He will take to the pitch in the national jersey for the 79th time, drawing level with Patrick Kluivert, Dennis Bergkamp and Mark van Bommel and surpassing Ronald Koeman
-
Sun, 27 Jun 2021 08:54 PM
LINE-UP: CZECH REPUBLIC
PLAYING XI: Vaclik, Coufal, Celustka, Kalas, Kaderabek, Sevcik, Soucek, Masopust, Holes, Barak, Schick.
SUBS: Brabec, Krmencik, Jankto, Mandous, Hlozek, Vydra, Kral, Mateju, Koubek, Pekhart, Pesek, Sadilek.
-
Sun, 27 Jun 2021 08:49 PM
LINE-UP: NETHERLANDS
STARTING XI: Stekelenburg, de Vrij, de Ligt, Blind, Dumfries, Frenkie de Jong, de Roon, van Aanholt, Wijnaldum, Depay, Malen.
SUBS: Veltman, Ake, Wijndal, Berghuis, Promes, Krul, Klaassen, Gravenberch, Weghorst, Bizot, Timber, Gakpo.
-
Sun, 27 Jun 2021 07:21 PM
Netherlands vs Czech Republic LIVE!
Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of the third Euro 2020 round of 16 encounter between Netherlands vs Czech Republic. The Dutch are looking to make it four and four in this year's edition and advance to the quarterfinals. While the Dutch are currently unbeaten, the Czechs have experienced a mixed bag so far. Who will win? Stay tuned to find out. You don't want to miss this one.